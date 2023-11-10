ATLANTIC
More

    • SiRT investigating Dartmouth arrest that allegedly caused serious facial injuries

    Sirt

    The Serious Incident Response Team is investigating a person’s arrest in Dartmouth, N.S., last month that allegedly resulted in serious injuries.

    According to a news release, Halifax police received a complaint about a wanted person in a Dartmouth-area taxi on Oct. 20. Police say they found the vehicle and the person left the taxi before it came to a full stop.

    Police say a foot chase ensued and the person allegedly suffered facial injuries during the arrest.

    SiRT is responsible for investigations involving death, serious injury, sexual assault, domestic violence, or other matters that may have been the result of the actions of any Nova Scotia police officer.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Should Canada ban smoking tobacco? Expert weighs in

    As some countries around the world start implementing bans on, or gradually phasing out the use of tobacco, should Canada follow their lead? One expert says a smoke-free approach is feasible in Canada, with the right legislation.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News