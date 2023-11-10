SiRT investigating Dartmouth arrest that allegedly caused serious facial injuries

The Serious Incident Response Team is investigating a person’s arrest in Dartmouth, N.S., last month that allegedly resulted in serious injuries.

According to a news release, Halifax police received a complaint about a wanted person in a Dartmouth-area taxi on Oct. 20. Police say they found the vehicle and the person left the taxi before it came to a full stop.

Police say a foot chase ensued and the person allegedly suffered facial injuries during the arrest.

SiRT is responsible for investigations involving death, serious injury, sexual assault, domestic violence, or other matters that may have been the result of the actions of any Nova Scotia police officer.