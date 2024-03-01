Six arrested in drug trafficking investigation: Saint John police

The Saint John Police Force seized cocaine, fentanyl, and MDMA after a five-week drug trafficking investigation.

According to a news release from police, officers arrested two women and four men for drug trafficking-related offences on Thursday following a five-week investigation called “Operation Snow 2.0.” Police searched two vehicles and a residence on Sandy Point Road, which police previously searched on Jan. 11 as part of another drug investigation.

Police say they seized what are believed to be:

19.33 grams of fentanyl

13.41 grams of cocaine

22.6 grams of MDMA

1.5 grams of crack

hydromorphone, methylphenidate and oxycodone pills

$390 in Canadian currency

The total street value of the drugs is estimated to be $10,660.

A 37-year-old woman who was arrested was charged with five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking controlled substances and one count of proceeds of crime. She will return to court on March 21 for election and plea.

A 45-year-old man who had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court was charged with possession of cocaine and breaching a court order. He will have a bail hearing on Monday.

A 36-year-old woman and two men ages 34 and 37 will be back in court on May 7.

A 33-year-old man was released without charges.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.