Six rounds from a rifle fired at N.S. home: RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating reported shots fired at a Jordan Bay home in Shelburne County on Thursday night.

Officers say they received the report of the shots at a Hammond Road home around 9 p.m. They found evidence of someone firing more than six rounds from a rifle.

There were no reported injuries. Police believe the home and its occupants were targeted for reasons unknown.

Officers obtained video footage of a possibly dark-coloured sedan stopping within 50 metres of the home. Two people exited the vehicle, fired at the residence and fled the area.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-875-2490, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.