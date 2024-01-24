Slick roads possible Thursday morning as quick hit of snow comes through

A low pressure system will move out of the northeastern U.S. and across the southwest of Nova Scotia Thursday morning.

A quick hit of snow followed by a turn to rain for the Maritimes late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. (Source: Kalin Mitchell/CTV News Atlantic)

One-to-five centimetres of snow could fall between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday across southern New Brunswick and western mainland Nova Scotia. Similar snow amounts could fall in P.E.I. and eastern Nova Scotia between 6 a.m. and noon.

While a lighter snow by our winter standards, surfaces will be cold enough to allow it to accumulate. Watch for slippery spots on the roads for morning commutes.

The snow may turn over to a brief period of rain before the mix of precipitation clears the Maritimes Thursday afternoon.

A relatively light snow but enough to create some slippery roads. (Source: Kalin Mitchell/CTV News Atlantic)

A second low pressure system out of the northeastern U.S. brings a round of snow to the Maritimes Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning.

That has the potential to bring 10-to-15cms of snowfall across parts of New Brunswick, P.E.I., and eastern Nova Scotia. Western Nova Scotia will pick up less snow but more of a mixture of ice pellets and rain.

A second system may bring a more significant snowfall to parts of the Maritimes Friday afternoon and night. (Source: Kalin Mitchell/CTV News Atlantic)