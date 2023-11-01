Slippery roads possible as snow continues to fall in Nova Scotia
Steady snow continues to fall for parts of Nova Scotia Wednesday afternoon.
The most snow is expected to be in an area extending from the South Shore, through Halifax County, and into the interior of eastern parts of the mainland of Nova Scotia. While the accumulation will be varied, roads may become snow covered and slippery in spots. A Special Weather Statement continues in which Environment Canada cautions that some areas could see five-to-10 cm of snow. We have viewer reports of the snow exceeding 10 cm on some non-pavement surfaces for some coastal communities in southwestern Nova Scotia.
Snow in Nova Scotia on radar. The steadiest snow showing in the darker shades of blue. (Source: CTV News)
The snow is expected to become more mixed with rain for coastal Guysborough County and much of Cape Breton. The Cape Breton Highlands are likely to see less rain and more snow and could pick up amounts of five-to-10 cm or more. Northern Inverness and Victoria Counties are under the Special Weather Statement as well.
The most additional accumulating snow a risk for parts of the South Shore, Halifax County, and interior areas of eastern mainland Nova Scotia as well as the Cape Breton Highlands. (Source: CTV News)
New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island are not expected to be overly impacted by this weather system. A chance of flurries in southeastern New Brunswick and for Prince Edward Island.
The snow is expected to ease to a mix of shower and flurries Wednesday evening. A chance of flurries will extend overnight and into Thursday morning for Prince Edward Island, Cape Breton, and the North Shore of mainland Nova Scotia.
