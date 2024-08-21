Smaller pipes causing low water pressure for Halifax-area community
Sabrina Allison has lived in her Nova Scotia home for years and there’s one rule she follows every day: never run water in two places at once.
“It’s like there are 10 people using the water at the same time,” said Allison. “I can’t do two things at the same time. You need to wait until one [task] is actually completed and you have the water pressure back again.”
Whether it is flushing the toilet, doing laundry, or washing the dishes, Allison said the water pressure drops significantly if more than one tap is on at the same time.
After years of filing complaints with Halifax Water about the water pressure, she learned the reason at a community meeting on Monday: the pipes in Upper Hammonds Plains are six and eight inches, while their neighbouring communities pipes are 16 inches.
“What’s the difference between all the other communities [like] the ones further down the road on the Pockwock road?” she said.
She said Halifax Water has made trips to her home to test the water pressure.
“They went over to cousin’s house to see their water pressure and said it’s the same, so there isn’t a problem,” she said.
Halifax Water recommended Allison buy an apparatus and hire a plumber to connect it to the main line. “I’m not paying $1,500. I was expecting as much water pressure as they do in the City of Halifax or Sackville or wherever else the water is being provided. I was expecting the same amount of water,” she said.
Halifax Water said it’s not uncommon for homeowners in the city to pay for such equipment.
“For those special areas where there’s too high of an elevation land or too low of an elevation land, they may need to put something, a device in their homes, to achieve the pressure that they desire,” said Kenda Mackenzie, acting general manager at Halifax Water.
Sabrina Allison deals with low water pressure in her Nova Scotia home. (Source: Hafsa Arif/CTV News Atlantic)
A number of developments are taking place in Upper Hammonds Plains. The people living there expect the water pressure to continue to decrease as more people move in to the community, and it has caused some concerns for area councillor Pam Lovelace.
“With the 2,000-plus units that are being built as of right now in this community, we don’t know what the infrastructure needs will be in the future, but currently today we know that we don’t have the infrastructure,” said Lovelace.
Halifax Water confirmed there is a possibility of the new developments having an impact on residents in Upper Hammonds Plains.
“Each [development] is reviewed on its own or a master plan scenario, and we look at what that system is capable of achieving and should there be any upgrades that may be cost shared with the developer to ensure that there isn’t a significant impact and so each one’s reviewed as they come in. We have a process to review those communities,” said Mackenzie.
Lovelace said the municipality isn’t in a position to upgrade pipe services under the Halifax Regional Water Commission provincial regulations, and is managed solely by the water utility.
“If the water utility was to upsize, they would need to go to the utility board to okay an application to increase their costs and increase revenue to do that. The provincial regulation actually restricts the municipality from having direct impact on the infrastructure that’s already in place,” she said.
The utility said it would not get approved to replace existing infrastructure, but if it were to change the pipes along Upper Hammonds Plains, it can cost them millions of dollars.
“The way we’re mandated with our regulations and ability to fund certain projects, we look at where system operations to be advanced or improved upon. There’s certain things that we can spend money on if there’s operational efficiencies that need to be achieved,” said Mackenzie.
Halifax Water is assessing the Upper Hammonds Plains community’s pipes. Mackenzie said bigger pipes may not be an option.
“Putting in a 16-inch main isn’t always the right answer. There are a number of communities that have eight- or six-inch lines,” she said.
Lovelace said Halifax Water and the province need to resolve water accessibility in the area.
“Halifax Water is responsible to ensure equity in its delivery of services and its delivery of water. It’s not possible with a six-inch pipe. Halifax Water needs to go back to the drawing board and determine what is the best way to ensure that they do provide a quality service that meets the standards of today. Hopefully the provincial government will also step in to right this wrong,” she said.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Issues remain significant' between parties just hours before potential railway stoppage: labour minister
Just hours ahead of an unprecedented railway stoppage in Canada, Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says issues between the parties involved 'remain significant.'
DNC Day 3: Tim Walz accepts Democratic nomination for vice president
U.S. vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz took the stage at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, the third day of the party’s choreographed rollout of a new candidate, Kamala Harris, and her pitch to voters.
The first person in Canada to legally access 'magic mushroom' therapy has died at age 56
A Saskatoon man who became a trailblazer for psilocybin-assisted therapy, using a psychedelic drug commonly known as magic mushrooms, has died at age 56.
Child's phone catches fire in Cambridge, Ont. movie theatre
A mother was left shaken after her 11-year-old's cellphone suddenly caught fire while he was in a movie theatre.
Babysitter pleads guilty to manslaughter for death of man she injured when he was a baby in 1984
A former babysitter pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday for the 2019 death of a man she was accused of disabling as an infant 40 years ago and was sentenced to three years in prison, finally admitting that she hit him numerous times.
Kansas mom sentenced to life in prison after her 2-year-old son fatally shot her 4-year-old daughter
Kansas mom sentenced to life in prison after her 2-year-old son fatally shot her 4-year-old daughter
Taylor Swift calls cancellation of Vienna shows 'devastating,' explains silence
Two weeks after organizers scrubbed Taylor Swift's concerts in Vienna amid a foiled terror plot, the singer issued her first statement on the cancellation.
'Intimate partner violence' led to triple homicide in McCreary: Manitoba RCMP
A 'horrific act of intimate partner violence' is what led to a triple homicide in McCreary, Man. last week according to RCMP.
Being here 'means something': Why one federal party leader is attending the DNC
While the stakes for Canada may be high in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, only one Canadian federal party leader has actually attended either the Republican or Democratic national conventions.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
CUPE calls for Fred Hahn's resignation following social media post
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) passed a motion requesting national vice-president Fred Hahn's resignation following a recent social media post he shared.
-
Ontario premier defends plan to close 10 supervised drug consumption sites, despite experts calling for more to open
Premier Doug Ford is defending his government’s decision to shutter 10 of Ontario’s 23 supervised drug consumption sites due to their proximity to schools and child care centres.
-
Metrolinx to 'acquire' 25 homes on Pape Avenue in Riverdale for Ontario Line construction
More than two dozen renters and homeowners on the east side of Pape Avenue in Riverdale have recently learned that they will have to give up their homes – at least temporarily – for the construction of the new Ontario Line.
Calgary
-
Calgary police officer speaks out after fellow cop pleads guilty to sharing sex video
A Calgary police officer pleaded guilty to discreditable conduct on Wednesday, after it was found he shared an intimate video and images of a woman and fellow officer with others on the force.
-
Man found stabbed at Westbrook LRT
Calgary police are investigating after a man was found stabbed at Westbrook LRT on Wednesday evening.
-
Calgary synagogue targeted in wave of bomb threats against Jewish institutions
A Calgary synagogue was targeted Wednesday as part of a wave of bomb threats across Canada directed toward Jewish institutions and organizations.
Edmonton
-
'Unacceptable': Alberta business groups say rail strike will be felt on farms and in grocery stores
Alberta industry groups are calling for action to prevent a labour stoppage on Canada's two national railways, citing widespread impacts on businesses and consumers.
-
Cull of invasive goldfish using chemical treatment stopped at west Edmonton stormwater pond
Work to eradicate invasive goldfish from a west Edmonton stormwater pond has been put on hold after nearby residents voiced concerns over the use of a pesticide to do it.
-
Family of young Edmonton boy born with rare disease has hope after stem cell transplant
The family of a young Edmonton boy is hoping his story will help highlight the need for better access to life-saving gene therapy after he received his treatment.
Montreal
-
Montreal synagogues on Canada-wide list of threatened Jewish institutions
Montreal police says at least a dozen synagogues in Montreal are on a list of more than 100 places of worship across Canada that received email threats.
-
Man, 28, charged with first-degree murder after woman found with hands, mouth bound in Lachine apartment
A man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a 64-year-old woman was found dead with her hands and mouth bound last month in Montreal's Lachine borough.
-
Quebec schools still short 3,858 teachers ahead of new school year
With just one week to go before the start of the new school year, Quebec schools are still short 3,858 teachers, down from 5,704 last week.
Ottawa
-
RCMP investigating bomb threats at Ottawa hospitals, Jewish organizations
Hospitals, synagogues and Jewish organizations in Ottawa were among the more than a hundred across Canada who received identical bomb threats on Wednesday morning.
-
City of Ottawa joins dozens who will not participate in Capital Pride parade
The City of Ottawa is the latest organization to back out of this weekend's Capital Pride parade.
-
2 found in trunk of car speeding 50 km/h over the limit in Ottawa
Ottawa police caught a group of eight people in a five-seater vehicle speeding 50 km/h over the speed limit on Greenbank Road in Ottawa's Barrhaven neighbourhood.
London
-
'I thought he was going to kill me': Elderly woman explains how she survived knife attack
An elderly woman says she’s lucky to be alive after surviving a stabbing attack while walking her dog near her east London Ont. home on Monday morning.
-
Many Jewish organizations receive identical bomb threats across Canada, including in London, Ont.
RCMP say more than 100 synagogues, Jewish organizations, and doctors across the country received a threatening email Wednesday morning.
-
Cannabis locations closed by OPP, with warrants related to 'illegal cannabis storefronts'
Police said that they executed search warrants on at least two London cannabis stores and other locations on the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation on Tuesday.
Barrie
-
Young mother killed in head-on Innisfil crash crossed centre line, police say
A young mother who died in a crash in Innisfil in the spring caused the fatal collision, police say.
-
Barrie woman launches petition for off-leash dog beach along waterfront
A Barrie woman launched a petition for an off-leash dog beach along the waterfront.
-
Widespread support for report calling for downtown revitalization
Leading voices for groups most impacted by a third-party report into revitalizing Barrie's downtown core are speaking out in support of that document.
Northern Ontario
-
There is a link between the meat you eat and a chronic disease, according to new research
Regularly eating red and processed meats in particular is associated with a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, according to a new global study.
-
Ontario woman accidentally overpays Visa bill by nearly $13,000
Many of us pay our bills using online banking because it's simple, fast and usually problem free, but if you make a mistake and pay the wrong amount, it can sometimes be difficult to get your money back.
-
Northern Ont. townships alarmed about plan to move radioactive material
The Township of Nairn and Hyman and the Township of Baldwin held a joint emergency council meeting this week to discuss a plan to move radioactive material from the former Beaucage Mine.
Kitchener
-
Child's phone catches fire in Cambridge, Ont. movie theatre
A mother was left shaken after her 11-year-old's cellphone suddenly caught fire while he was in a movie theatre.
-
Suspect identified in Kitchener sexual assault investigation
Police have identified a suspect in a sexual assault investigation and are warning the public he may be armed and dangerous.
-
Ont. family trying to regain ownership after stolen vehicle sold illegally
An Ontario man is trying to get back ownership of the vehicle that was stolen from him, but so far, he's had no luck.
Windsor
-
$1 billion in daily trade at risk as railway lockout looms: Local chambers
The CEOs of the Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex Chambers of Commerce warn supply of everything from produce like whisky, minivans to gravel is at risk.
-
Mulch fire in Detroit sends smoke and air quality concerns into Windsor
A large mulch fire, that began Tuesday evening, is now under control, according to City of Detroit officials.
-
Incident in Chatham resolved peacefully
The Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) said the incident in the area of McNaughton Avenue East between Taylor Trail and Spurgeon Drive has been rosolved peacefully.
Winnipeg
-
'Intimate partner violence' led to triple homicide in McCreary: Manitoba RCMP
A 'horrific act of intimate partner violence' is what led to a triple homicide in McCreary, Man. last week according to RCMP.
-
Winnipeg synagogues received bomb threats: Jewish Federation
Winnipeg synagogues were among the Jewish organizations across the country that received bomb threats Wednesday morning.
-
'Beware of free plants': Master gardener warns about invasive species that could take over your yard
A Manitoba master gardener is warning Manitobans about accepting free plants as the growing season nears its end and people may be thinning out their flower beds.
Regina
-
Final day of Lafontaine death inquest highlights lack of community resources
On the final day of an inquest into the death of Nicole Lafontaine, jurors heard from YWCA staff who spoke to factors which may have contributed to the 31 year old woman falling from a 5th storey window.
-
Regina city council strikes down motion to rename Dewdney Avenue
Regina city councilors voted down a motion to rename Dewdney Avenue.
-
Former Riders head coach Ken Miller dead at 82
Ken Miller, the former head coach and vice-president of the Saskatchewan Roughriders had died. He was 82.
Saskatoon
-
'A hell of a fire': Home destroyed in farm fire south of Saskatoon
A large fire south of Saskatoon has destroyed multiple buildings, including a home.
-
The first person in Canada to legally access 'magic mushroom' therapy has died at age 56
A Saskatoon man who became a trailblazer for psilocybin-assisted therapy, using a psychedelic drug commonly known as magic mushrooms, has died at age 56.
-
Saskatoon unveils $1.2B funding plan for arena district
Saskatoon’s administration revealed its cost estimate for the proposed downtown arena district — $1.22 billion.
Vancouver
-
Video shows swimmer bringing man to safety near Vancouver's Stanley Park
An avid swimmer insists he did not rescue a man he spotted floating in Vancouver’s English Bay – he just happened to be in the right place at the right time, and offered a helping hand.
-
CTV News Reality Check: BC NDP fumbles ER closures, which will continue
A Vancouver-area emergency department has now turned away patients for a fifth time, showing how the New Democrats' fumbling of doctor shortages is impacting urban and rural British Columbia alike.
-
'Gut wrenching' report: B.C. First Nations life expectancy plunges by six years
Life expectancy for British Columbia's First Nations people has dropped by more than six years since 2017, says a report tracking Indigenous health issues.
Vancouver Island
-
Province supports 72 more shelter beds in Victoria, amid calls for more
The province has announced funding for 72 net new shelter beds in Victoria, as a city taskforce pushes to get people out of homelessness.
-
'Gut wrenching' report: B.C. First Nations life expectancy plunges by six years
Life expectancy for British Columbia's First Nations people has dropped by more than six years since 2017, says a report tracking Indigenous health issues.
-
Multiple B.C. synagogues targeted with bomb threats, premier says
As police investigate bomb threats emailed to Jewish institutions across Canada, the premier of B.C. has confirmed "multiple" synagogues within the province were targeted.
Kelowna
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
-
West Kelowna police seek help identifying break-and-enter suspect
Mounties in West Kelowna are looking for a suspect they say broke into a local home while a mother and her child were inside.
-
One year later: Hazards, progress, frustration in wake of West Kelowna wildfire
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.