Some N.S. drivers hurry to install winter tires

Lee Veinnotte is the sales manager at a tire shop in Kentville, Nova Scotia, that works on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Definitely the threat of snow, that’s about the only thing that’ll get people out usually,” Veinnotte says.

They open at 8 a.m. and recently they’ve had customers lining up an hour early. Jeffrey Best was one of them. He usually gets his tires put on the same time each year.

“Usually by the end of October or when the temperature goes lower than 10C,” says Best.

Veinnotte says they typically install 50-60 tires a day for motorists like Best.

He says snow tires make a big difference on the roads whether they’re covered with snow, slush, or ice.

“Its grip, tread pattern, compound is a big part of it. You want a soft tire for gripping in the winter time, lots of seeping, so the tread can move around and really grip the ice and snow.”

RCMP see a difference, too. When the first snow falls, Cpl. Chris Marshall says there tends to be an uptick in motor vehicle accidents.

“Especially during that first couple of snow falls until folks kind of start getting their tires and things changed over,” Marshall says. “So it’s definitely something that we are concerned a little bit about when we get the first snowfall of the year.”

Quebec is the only province with a law making snow tires mandatory on all passenger vehicles. British Columbia requires them on certain highways.

The Nova Scotia government has chosen the awareness route when it comes to snow tires.

The only law on that is for studded tires that allows them to be used only from Oct. 15 to May 31.

Jeffrey Best would like to see a mandatory snow tire law on the books in Nova Scotia.

“If everybody is on winter tires, then there’s going to be, conceivably, fewer accidents because you have more control of your car when you have winter tires on,” Best says.