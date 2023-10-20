Something for everyone at Bookstravaganza: ‘I got it!’

Want to curl up with a good book?

How about 50,000 of them?

That’s how many used books are available at the 8th Annual Bookstravaganza at the Moncton Coliseum this weekend.

The event is a fundraiser for Read NB’s adult literacy programs.

According to the organization, nearly half of all New Brunswick adults struggle with literacy.

Read NB President Andrea Mailman said they want to ensure every New Brunswicker, whether young or old, has the ability to read.

To keep children engaged in reading, Mailman said adults need to make a commitment.

“That’s where adults need to help their kids read. At home at night or in the morning. If we’re helping the adults read, then that helps the kids read,” said Mailman. “It’s a big cycle. If the adults can’t read, then the kids can’t read.”

Provincial assessment results for 2022/2023 in both the Anglophone and Francophone education sectors were released two weeks ago.

New Brunswick Education Minister Bill Hogan said the province is on its way to building a better education system, but there is room for improvement.

“Slight decreases occurred in all three English reading assessments, and we will continue to work to help our students develop the skills they need to be successful, both in the classroom and in the future,” said Hogan in a recent statement to CTV News.

Former principal Norval McConnell was on hand Friday afternoon to stock up for his winter reading.

McConnell said it’s a challenge to keep kids reading with so much technology available to them, but it isn’t impossible.

“Find what it is that they enjoy and then get them books that are related to that. That’s the nice thing about here. They’ve got so many topic areas,” said McConnell.

The career educator said it’s important people can read for enjoyment.

“So many people who can’t read never get a chance to sit back in a corner and read a book that takes them somewhere,” said McConnell.

Mailman said reading isn’t always about sitting down with a book; it can be a magazine or anything.

“Knowing even how to read your Facebook page, or reading a medical prescription on how to use your meds and what not, those are important, too,” said Mailman. If you want to get a cheap book to help you engage and help practice your reading, these are things you can do here.”

Erika Audfroid said reading with her two-year-old daughter is a daily occurrence and very important in her household.

She’s exposing her to as many books as possible and will continue to do so.

“I definitely want to make sure I make time to go to the library. Local libraries have so many great resources for kids and really make sure to bring her to events like this so she can pick her own books,” said Audfroid.

Terri Simon was shopping for her four granddaughters, who enjoy reading, but can’t always find the time.

She said parents should bring their kids to the book sale and let them look around because there’s so much to offer.

“They might find an author that they’ve never even know about before,” said Simon.

Simon was also trying to find an elusive copy of a Hardy Boys mystery series novel that her son has been trying to find for years.

She was in luck.

“I got it! I can’t wait to tell him,” said Simon.

Most books range from one to three dollars and admission is free.

More than 5,000 avid readers are expected to attend.

Bookstravaganza runs until 8:30 Friday night and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

