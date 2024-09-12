St. John’s filmmaker brings second feature to Halifax film festival
A new movie by a Newfoundland filmmaker is making its Atlantic Canada debut this week.
“Sweet Angel Baby,” directed and written by Melanie Oates, will play at the Atlantic International Film Festival in Halifax on Saturday. The movie is the second feature-length movie from Oates.
“We premiered at TIFF, which was a wild experience and a dream come true,” Oates said. “The reception was really great, people seemed to be engaged and related to the film, which is the most you could ask for.”
The movie follows a young woman living in a small Newfoundland town whose life is upended when her secret online life is revealed to the community.
Oates, who started in the film industry by working with costumes for shows like “Republic of Doyle,” released her first feature film in 2018. She said making her newest movie in Newfoundland was “incredible.”
“I’ve worked with all the crew for years so they really showed up for me,” she said. “They were so committed and hardworking. The cast were also incredible. It was a real honour to work with all of those guys.”
“Sweet Angel Baby” will play at Cineplex Cinemas Park Lane at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
