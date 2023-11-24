Stolen front-end loader from Dartmouth Sportsplex involved in hit and runs: police

The Halifax Regional Police is investigating multiple hit and runs in Dartmouth, N.S., that they believe involved a stolen front-end loader.

According to a news release, officers responded to a reported hit and run in the Pleasant Street area around 2 a.m. on Friday. They found multiple vehicles heavily damaged in the area.

Police say they found an abandoned front-end loader equipped with a snowplow that they believe was involved with the hit and runs. The loader was stolen from the Dartmouth Sportsplex parking lot earlier in the evening.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

