ATLANTIC
More

    • Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations

    A school bus in this undated file image. A school bus in this undated file image.

    NOVA SCOTIA

    All schools are closed for winter break.

    NEW BRUNSWICK

    Anglophone South School District: Back Bay Elementary and Lawrence Station are closed due to power outages.

    Anglophone West School District: Harvey Elementary and Harvey High are closed due to hazardous road conditions.

    PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

    All schools appear to be open.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News