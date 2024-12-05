'Strings of your soul will play': Ukrainian choir brings show to Maritimes

A Ukrainian choir group is bringing its show to the Maritimes this month as part of a fundraising effort for the ongoing war.

The Gerdan Theatre is touring Canada to share Ukrainian culture and raise money for the Canada Ukraine-Foundation.

“We’re supporting two projects,” said tour organizer Vadym Goreniuk. “One of them is a surgical aid program which supports the mission when Canadian doctors are going all the way to Warsaw to their surgeries and help those who were injured in this brutal war.

“Another one is aid for artists. This is a project which help Ukrainian artist to perform, to create new music.”

Goreniuk said the show focuses on Ukrainian traditions and uses thousands of candles to create a striking scene.

“It’s going to be something special,” he said. “Something you’ve probably never seen before and something you can bring back home and share with your loved ones.

“Even if you don’t understand the Ukrainian language, do not hesitate to come.”

“Music doesn’t have language; it is international,” said Anastasiia Kostiuk, the artistic director. “When you come to the show, you’ll feel it. The strings of your soul will play and you can’t help but listen.”

Gerdan Theatre will perform in Moncton on Dec. 6, Halifax on Dec. 8, Saint John, N.B., on Dec. 9 and Fredericton on Dec. 11.