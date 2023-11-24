Student attack caught on video at Moncton school

The Bueno family of Dieppe moved from Brazil to Canada in 2018 to live in what they say is a safer country. Now, they’re dealing first-hand with an act of violence.

Fourteen-year-old Maria was attacked at Moncton High School on Wednesday.

The Grade 9 student has a black eye, swollen forehead, sore jaw, and bruises on her lips.

She has no idea what motivated the attack.

“I’m not really a fighting person. I don’t like complications. I’m not really the kind of person that would go around looking for fights or discussions or anything like that. So I don’t understand what’s going on,” said Maria.

The incident has been shared on social media.

“I mean, I really don’t like it. Of course, some people are going to share it,” said Maria.

Her parents Leandro and Alexsandra were shocked when they found out and notified the police.

“Kicking her face from the top to the bottom as like you would see in a UFC fight. That is not very normal and you’re not going to feel good,” said Leandro.

Alexsandra cried when she saw the video.

“I just closed my eyes and remembered that scene. I started to shake because it’s very, very hard to see your daughter on the floor,” said Alexsandra.

S/Sgt. Nick Arbour of the Codiac Regional RCMP said a 17-year-old girl has been arrested, but wouldn’t comment on charges.

She's scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The Buenos don’t understand the behaviour.

“She was like a baby crying on the ground like that and someone just hit her,” said Leandro.

Anglophone East School District spokesperson Stephanie Patterson said the school has implemented the appropriate disciplinary response when incidents of this nature occur.

“We are working with the families involved and the RCMP; we have provided the RCMP with all of the information they have requested as part of their investigation,” said Patterson in an email.

The Buenos say they have been told the girl will be suspended, but they don’t think that’s enough.

Maria said she doesn’t feel safe returning to Moncton High just yet and she isn’t sure when she’ll return to the classroom.