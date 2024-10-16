Study suggests Halifax among most expensive cities in which to rent

The cost of living in Halifax is forcing some people to make tough decisions.

"I feel bad for those people living in a tent right now, but they have no choice. It's either rent or food and you can go without a roof, but you can't go without food," says Susan Carroll.

She knows she could be one of them. Luckily, she's been in a rent-controlled building for the last 21 years. Carroll figures she pays about $1,000 less per month than most people.

"If I didn't have rent control, I would probably either be on the street or looking for someplace much cheaper or not eating," she says.

A recent study by Money.ca shows Halifax is one of the worst cities in the country when it comes to the affordability of one-bedroom apartments.

Based on the percentage of annual income spent on rent, Toronto is on top with 48.5 per cent and Vancouver is next at 46 per cent. Halifax, where the average rent is $1,322 and the average annual income is $38,700, is nearly at 41 per cent.

"That's really disgusting is what I would say. How have we sunk so low?" asks Fabian Donovan, a spokesperson for the Nova Scotia branch of Acorn Canada.

Donovan is concerned health is becoming an issue for some renters in Halifax.

"They're sacrificing quality of life, they're sacrificing nutrition, proper nutrition."

Quebec City and Montreal are at the top of the study’s list for affordability. Moncton is the only Maritime city in the top 10, coming in at number seven.

