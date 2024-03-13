Sun’s out, school’s out: P.E.I. students to be dismissed early for solar eclipse

It’s not every day the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, and students in Prince Edward Island will be dismissed from school early due to safety concerns about this historic event.

According to a news release from the provincial government, all students in English and French schools will be dismissed two hours early on April 8 “out of an abundance of caution” for the full solar eclipse expected to cast a shadow over P.E.I.

“The solar eclipse offers a rare educational occasion, but prioritizing safety is crucial for all of us to fully embrace its wonder,” said Natalie Jameson, minister of education and early years, in the release. “Doing a system wide early dismissal ensures our bus drivers will be off the road before the eclipse begins, and students will be home safely."

The release says P.E.I. will experience the effects of the eclipse between 3:26 p.m. and 5:44 p.m., depending on the region.

“Providing a safe and informed environment for students to learn about and discuss such a rare astronomical event helps to encourage curiosity and critical thinking,” said Tracy Beaulieu, director of the public schools branch. “It's always a wonderful opportunity when our schools can facilitate connections between classroom learning and real-world experiences.

“It will be exciting for students to return to classes the following day to discuss their unique perspectives and ways they safely experienced the eclipse.”

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.