    • Suspect arrested in alleged Dartmouth stabbing: Halifax police

    Halifax Regional Police says they have arrested a suspect in the alleged stabbing of a teenager in Dartmouth, N.S.

    Officers responded to a report of an injured person in the Lucien Drive area around 3:05 p.m. on Tuesday. According to police, officers found a 14-year-old youth who had been stabbed.

    The youth was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police do not believe the stabbing was a random incident, which remains under investigation.

