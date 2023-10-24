Suspect arrested in alleged Dartmouth stabbing: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police says they have arrested a suspect in the alleged stabbing of a teenager in Dartmouth, N.S.

Officers responded to a report of an injured person in the Lucien Drive area around 3:05 p.m. on Tuesday. According to police, officers found a 14-year-old youth who had been stabbed.

The youth was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not believe the stabbing was a random incident, which remains under investigation.

