Suspect drove over officer's foot while fleeing scene: N.S. RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for a man who allegedly drove a vehicle over an officer’s foot in New Minas early Thursday morning.

According to an RCMP news release, an officer spotted a blue 2010 Hyundai Tucson driving erratically on Highbury Road around 1:53 a.m. The officer stopped the vehicle and demanded the male driver exit to provide breath samples.

Police say the man refused and fled the scene, driving over the officer’s foot in the process. The vehicle appeared to have mechanical issues and stopped at the Exit 12 ramp where the suspect left on foot.

The release says police searched the area with the assistance of RCMP police dog services, but they did not find the man. He is still at large.

The officer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at hospital and was later released.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 902-679-5555, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.