Suspicious lobster boat fire under investigation: N.S. RCMP

The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating a suspicious boat fire in the Tabusintac area.

According to a news release from the RCMP, officers responded to a reported lobster fishing boat on fire behind a Route 11 residence around 9 a.m. on Jan. 27. No one was hurt, but the vessel was destroyed.

Police say the fire is suspicious in nature and they believe it was intentionally set.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call police at 506-776-3000, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimenb.ca.

