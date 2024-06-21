ATLANTIC
    Suspicious P.E.I. fire under investigation

    RCMP
    Prince Edward Island RCMP is investigating a suspicious fire at Hollow Road residence in Murray Harbour North on Thursday.

    According to an RCMP news release, police and fire crews responded to the incident around 7:10 p.m. There were no reported injuries.

    Investigators determined the fire to be suspicious in nature. Anyone with information on is asked to call police at 902-838-9300, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

