Sydney-to-Halifax direct flights return for the first time in years

For the first time in years, a direct flight from Halifax touched down at the JD McCurdy Sydney Airport on Monday.

"It was definitely missed. It makes coming home easier to visit family,” said Tracey Boutilier, one of the passengers on the inaugural flights.

Monday marked not only the long-awaited return of Sydney-to-Halifax flights, but it was also the first day of operation in Cape Breton for Pascan Aviation, the Maritimes' newest airline.

"It's imperative that this works out,” said Sydney Airport Authority CEO Myles Tuttle.

Tuttle said a lot is at stake given the effort require to bring back flights between the two Nova Scotia cities. He noted tickets sales are going well, as far as he’s concerned.

"There's been some misrepresented content in the media that was driven by ticket sales in other provinces at other airports, but I can speak for Sydney to Halifax; ticket sales are exceeding Pascan's expectations,” Tuttle said.

Destination Cape Breton, which is launching Celtic Colours at the end of the week, also has a stake in the new flights.

"Well, it really opens up more opportunity for visitors to get here,” said Destination Cape Breton CEO Terry Smith. "Internationally, in particular. They can fly in to Halifax and then catch Pascan to Sydney, and it's just so much more convenient."

Flights between Sydney and Halifax are scheduled to run twice daily on weekdays and once on Saturdays. Stakeholders say the planes need to be full to be sustainable.

"I think with the proper promotions and everything, it definitely will,” Boutilier said. “I think a lot of people missed it, especially with a lot of people living out west like I do."

Tuttle said other airlines will closely watch how Pascan fares in the market.

"We just need passengers to demonstrate that they're serious about using this airport and flying out of Sydney, and the airlines will come,” Tuttle said.

With promotional sales now in place, some roundtrip flights between the two Nova Scotia cities currently cost a little more than $300.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.