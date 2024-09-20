ATLANTIC
    • Teen arrested in New Brunswick after emergency alert; 5 people in custody

    The New Brunswick RCMP issued an emergency alert on Sept. 20, 2024, warning about an armed teen travelling in this Dodge Caravan. (New Brunswick RCMP) The New Brunswick RCMP issued an emergency alert on Sept. 20, 2024, warning about an armed teen travelling in this Dodge Caravan. (New Brunswick RCMP)
    A 15-year-old boy who was the subject of an emergency alert in New Brunswick has been arrested.

    The RCMP had been looking for the teen, who they said was carrying a firearm “with dangerous intent,” Friday afternoon.

    Police say five people are in custody in connection with the incident.

    New Brunswick residents received an emergency alert on their devices before 3 p.m.

    Police initially said they were looking for the teen in the Moncton and Shediac areas. However, shortly after 3:30 p.m., they said they were in the Starkey Road area in Long Creek, near Codys, N.B.

    Long Creek is located roughly one hour west of Moncton.

    (Google Maps)

    Police said at 4:10 p.m. that they had arrested the subject of the alert.

    No other details are available at this time.

