Teen arrested in New Brunswick after emergency alert; 5 people in custody
A 15-year-old boy who was the subject of an emergency alert in New Brunswick has been arrested.
The RCMP had been looking for the teen, who they said was carrying a firearm “with dangerous intent,” Friday afternoon.
Police say five people are in custody in connection with the incident.
New Brunswick residents received an emergency alert on their devices before 3 p.m.
Police initially said they were looking for the teen in the Moncton and Shediac areas. However, shortly after 3:30 p.m., they said they were in the Starkey Road area in Long Creek, near Codys, N.B.
Long Creek is located roughly one hour west of Moncton.
Police said at 4:10 p.m. that they had arrested the subject of the alert.
No other details are available at this time.
BREAKING 3 injured after man with knife enters Montreal-area Islamic cultural centre
Three men were injured after a man armed with a knife entered a Montreal-area Islamic cultural centre Friday afternoon.
Suspect arrested in theft of Porsche that was captured on video
Police have arrested an 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole a Porche and then ran over its owner in an incident that was captured on video.
Woman nearly shut out of mother's estate sues brother in B.C. Supreme Court – and wins
Since she was a young girl growing up in Vancouver, Ginny Lam says her mom Yat Hei Law made it very clear she favoured her son William, because he was her male heir.
Parents of Ontario teen sue alleged poison salesman Kenneth Law
The parents of a teenager who died after allegedly consuming the poisonous products of a Mississauga man are now suing him, as well as several doctors involved in her care.
11-year-old boy dies after subway surfing in NYC
An 11-year-old boy died Monday after subway surfing in New York City. He's the fourth person to die from subway surfing in the city this year.
'We're still pushing hard': Search for missing Manitoba boy continues, RCMP find tracks
The search for a missing six-year-old boy in Shamattawa is continuing Friday as RCMP hope recent tips can help lead to a happy conclusion.
Recall issued for 38,000 GM vehicles in Canada over software safety glitch
Transport Canada has issued a recall for 38,000 General Motors (GM) vehicles for safety risks related to a software glitch, the agency reported in a notice on Wednesday.
Top Hezbollah commander among 12 killed in Israeli strike on Beirut
Israel killed a top Hezbollah commander and other senior figures in the Lebanese movement in an airstrike on Beirut on Friday, vowing to press on with a new military campaign until it is able to secure the area around the Lebanese border.
Parents of Ontario teen sue alleged poison salesman Kenneth Law
The parents of a teenager who died after allegedly consuming the poisonous products of a Mississauga man are now suing him, as well as several doctors involved in her care.
BREAKING Ontario Minister Michael Ford announces leave of absence from cabinet
Michael Ford, Ontario's minister of citizenship and multiculturalism, says he is taking a leave of absence from cabinet to prioritize his health.
Calgary's mayor asks province to salvage parts of halted Green Line transit project
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek is urging the Alberta government to preserve pieces of the massive Green Line transit project now being dissolved.
'The last show': Memorial service for Calgary children's entertainer Buck Shot
It will be the last show for longtime children's TV star Ron (Buck Shot) Barge as a memorial is held Friday in Calgary.
'Pumpkins After Dark' set to welcome the fall season and visitors to Halloween extravaganza
It's billed as 'Canada’s Largest Halloween Festival' and it's taken weeks to set up over 10,000 carved pumpkins that transform the WinSport bobsleigh track into a spooky spectacle.
Suspect still at large after police search in Sherwood Park
Mounties say there was an increased police presence in the Emerald Hills area of Sherwood Park on Friday morning as officers searched for a man who is wanted by police.
What a weekend! Here's what's happening in Edmonton before the end of summer
There are plenty of fun happenings in Edmonton this weekend. It's time to savour that last little bit of the summer season before the leaves really start coming down.
Alberta Health Services declares E. coli outbreak over at central Alberta daycare
Alberta Health Services says an E. coli outbreak at a daycare in Blackfalds has ended.
BREAKING 3 injured after man with knife enters Montreal-area Islamic cultural centre
Three men were injured after a man armed with a knife entered a Montreal-area Islamic cultural centre Friday afternoon.
John Abbott College unveils Indigenous inspired garden
A new garden and microforest, years in the making, have been inaugurated at John Abbott College in Montreal.
Montreal couple facing deportation to Mexico granted temporary residency
The Montreal couple from Mexico and their three children facing deportation have received a temporary residence permit.
Ottawa Senators, National Capital Commission agree to build a new arena at LeBreton Flats
Agreement in principle has been reached to build a new NHL arena at LeBreton Flats has been reached between the Ottawa Senators and the National Capital Commission (NCC), the two sides announced Friday.
Maplewood Secondary School to open Monday, city gives 50 per cent occupancy permit
Maplewood Secondary School is scheduled to open Monday after receiving a permit Friday morning allowing 50 per cent of the building to be occupied.
Woman accused of driving impaired after almost hitting school bus head-on in Quebec
Police in western Quebec say a driver has been arrested after almost crashing into a school bus near La Pêche Friday morning.
Life threatening injuries for motorcycle driver following south end collision
A man is in hospital with life threatening injuries following a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Friday afternoon.
Police keep close eye on protest and counter protest in Victoria Park
Members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community and supportetrs greatly outnumbered the people attending a '1 Million March 4 Children' event along Central Avenue.
3 1/2 hour drive to the doctor: Could a new type of clinic in Elgin County end her commute?
The Elgin Community Health Hub, operated by the Thames Valley Family Health Team, is accepting new patients to a model where doctors are rarely seen.
Two Barrie men charged in connection with double homicide at Keswick park
Two men from Barrie have been charged after a deadly shooting at a park in Keswick on Wednesday.
Suspect image released in connection with 'senseless destruction' of flower displays
Provincial police are investigating vandalism in Huntsville after the "senseless destruction" of flower displays along Main Street East.
17-year-old faces multiple charges in connection with Caledon shooting
A 17-year-old from Markham is facing serious charges after an August 11 shooting at a party in Caledon.
Four dead in northern Ontario house fire
Emergency crews in northern Ontario found the bodies of four people inside a home where a fire broke out Thursday night.
B.C. driver, 26, charged in fatal northern Ontario crash last year
A 26-year-old driver from Surrey, B.C., has been charged with three counts of criminal negligence causing death and bodily harm in a crash that killed two youths in northern Ontario last year.
Hydrogen sulfide leak at Brantford high school
Levels of hydrogen sulfide gas are being monitored at Brantford Collegiate Institute after a leak in their geothermal system.
Windsor mom charged in drowning death of her 5-year-old child
Windsor police say a 25-year-old mother has been charged with the drowning death of her 5-year-old child in the family’s backyard pool.
Police respond to a gun call at local high school
There is no threats to public safety following an incident involving a gun at a local high school.
LaSalle couple wins big on Maxmillions
A LaSalle couple has won $1 million after buying a ticket for the Aug. 13 LottoMax draw.
Manitoba horses now have fast, local access to MRI and CT scans
A Manitoba veterinary clinic has two new ways of figuring out what’s causing a horse to be lame.
'Sheer excitement': Manitoba photographer snaps photo of lightning strike and double rainbow
Getting a photograph of a rainbow? Common. Getting a photo of a lightning strike? Rare. Getting a photo of both at the same time? Extremely rare, but it happened to a Manitoba photographer this week.
Sask. man charged in impaired driving crash near Wapella that claimed life of Alberta woman
A 21-year-old man from Codette, Sask. is facing numerous charges in connection to a fatal crash near Wapella, Sask. Wednesday night that claimed the life of a 22-year-old Alberta woman.
What will be argued at upcoming Sask. Parents' Bill of Rights appeal hearing?
Arguments between UR Pride and the Government of Saskatchewan on the Parents’ Bill of Rights will be moving ahead to the Court of Appeal for Saskatchewan beginning on Monday, Sept. 23.
Face of Nutrien workforce changing after 65 years of potash production in Sask.
Driving into the tunnels of Nutrien's Rocanville mine, the largest potash mine in the world by production volume, feels like driving down a lonely highway in the middle of the night.
'Nothing but complete empathy': Thomas Hamp's father addresses Sanche family at murder trial
The second-degree murder trial of Thomas Hamp is being adjourned until December so an expert witness central to the trial can testify.
One dead and 3 hospitalized after truck and SUV collide on Sask. highway
A 69-year-old woman from Outlook, Saskatchewan is dead and three people are injured after a truck and SUV collided on Highway 15 on Thursday.
Garage fire in Willows neighbourhood nearly spread to home: fire department
A garage fire in Saskatoon’s Willows neighbourhood on Friday narrowly missed igniting an attached home, according to the fire department.
B.C. NDP leader David Eby launches election campaign a day early in key battleground
New Democrat Leader David Eby has launched his British Columbia election campaign a day early, making the key battle ground of Surrey his first stop.
Seats from stolen e-bike for child with complex needs recovered, Surrey RCMP say
The seats from a stolen e-bike that was customized for a Surrey, B.C., child with complex health needs have been recovered – but the bike itself has yet to be found.
Climate protesters to march through downtown Vancouver on Friday
Thousands of protesters are expected to march into downtown Vancouver on Friday, demanding more action from their government to address the growing climate crisis.
Wildfires on Vancouver Island down this season compared to 10-year average
The Old Man Lake wildfire near Sooke is the only one currently burning on Vancouver Island. It’s a region of the province that this year saw a drastic drop in blazes in the backcountry.
Island First Nations say little support available in face of mental health, opioid crises
The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) has declared a state of emergency in all 14 of its member First Nations due to a mental health and opioid crisis.
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.