Teen arrested in New Brunswick after emergency alert; 5 people in custody

A 15-year-old boy who was the subject of an emergency alert in New Brunswick has been arrested.

The RCMP had been looking for the teen, who they said was carrying a firearm “with dangerous intent,” Friday afternoon.

Police say five people are in custody in connection with the incident.

New Brunswick residents received an emergency alert on their devices before 3 p.m.

Police initially said they were looking for the teen in the Moncton and Shediac areas. However, shortly after 3:30 p.m., they said they were in the Starkey Road area in Long Creek, near Codys, N.B.

Long Creek is located roughly one hour west of Moncton.

(Google Maps)

Police said at 4:10 p.m. that they had arrested the subject of the alert.

No other details are available at this time.

