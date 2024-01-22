Teen charged with damaging windows, buildings with BB gun: Saint John police

A 16-year-old is facing multiple charges after allegedly damaging six Saint John, N.B., locations with a BB gun.

According to a news release from the Saint John Police Force, officers received reports of damage to windows at three buildings and five vehicles on Sunday. Police believe a BB gun was used during the incidents.

Officers arrested and charged the youth with eight counts of mischief and breach of a court order. The youth was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

