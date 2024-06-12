Teen facing charges related to the theft of vehicles in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia: RCMP

A 17-year-old from Wilmot, N.B., is facing a string of charges for allegedly stealing vehicles in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia earlier this month.

According to an RCMP news release, an Annapolis District officer received a report of a 17-year-old driving a GMC Sierra in their area on June 7. The vehicle had been stolen from New Brunswick a few days prior.

The RCMP says officers spotted the vehicle and a silver car leaving a New Germany residence on Highway 10 and attempted to stop them, but they both fled. Officers used a spike belt to stop the car and later found it abandoned.

The release says witnesses reported seeing a man and a woman running from the vehicle. Police soon found and arrested a 21-year-old woman from Halifax, but did not locate the other suspect.

Police determined the silver car had been stolen from Chester. They later found the abandoned Sierra.

Later that day, the RCMP received word of a stolen Chevy Silverado from Pleasant Street in Middleton.

“Lunenburg County RCMP located the Silverado in Cookville and followed it to Hwy. 103, where officers attempted to stop it near Exit 9. The truck sped away and out of concern for public safety, officers did not pursue,” said Const. Mitch Thompson, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in the release.

According to the release, police found the vehicle later and witnesses told officers the driver had run away. They soon received a report of a stolen Ford Econoline van by a suspect matching the description of the Silverado driver.

Police found and followed the van to the 2500 block of Highway 10 and used a spike belt to stop it. They say the 17-year-old driver ran to the nearby treeline, but finally surrendered when police dog services arrived at the scene.

The unnamed youth, who will appear in court on June 24, was charged with:

two counts of flight from peace officer

three counts of possession of property obtained by crime

two counts of theft of motor vehicle

two counts of dangerous operation

eight counts of failure to comply with a release order

failure to comply with sentence or disposition under the Youth Criminal Justice Act

failure to comply with an undertaking

The 21-year-old Halifax woman is facing charges of:

flight from peace officer

possession of a controlled substance under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

possession of property obtained by crime

She is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 12.

Police say additional charges and arrests are expected.

