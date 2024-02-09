'The chirping’s been going on all year': Fredericton fire, police face off in annual charity hockey game

It may be Super Bowl weekend, but there’s another game that’s almost as popular in the city of Fredericton this weekend.

The city’s fire department will be facing off against its police force for the 10th annual Guns and Hoses charity hockey game.

And while both teams are feeling the heat a day ahead of puck drop, they’re also feeling the pressure to show up for their chosen charity.

“People obviously nowadays are using the food bank more than they ever have before. So if we can give back to the community while having a fun community event that involves different organizations, it's certainly fun,” said police Cst. Brady Atwater, who’s co-organizing the event.

The game is scheduled for Saturday evening at Willie O’Ree Place and admission is free, but a food bank donation is encouraged.

“Not only does the game bring in much-needed food and funds for our food bank work, but it also serves to generate important awareness and conversation about the rising challenge of food insecurity,” said Greener Village executive director Alex Boyd. Greener Village is home to the city’s food bank.

The members are promising a good, competitive game of hockey.

“There will be penalties,” said Cst. Atwater. “It's quite a rivalry. Both teams are very intense. It's basically a year’s worth of talking back and forth and I'm sure after our game tomorrow night we'll be already looking forward to next year.”

The police have a pretty good record, but firefighter Alex Matthews says they have some new, strong talent this year.

“Last year we had a thrilling overtime game and unfortunately the police did win, but we boosted our roster a little bit with some new hires and we're excited to get out there and take the trophy back,” said Matthews.

New this year, the chief of the losing team has to wear the winner’s uniform for a photo opp.

And while things will likely get a little heated on the ice, when they’re on the job, the relationship is strong.

“Every day we work together, both organizations. There's lots of calls that we both go on. We assist the fire department when they need us and vice versa,” Atwater said.

Puck drops at 7 p.m. Saturday night at Willie O’Ree Place.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.