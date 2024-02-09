'The chirping’s been going on all year': Fredericton fire, police face off in annual charity hockey game
It may be Super Bowl weekend, but there’s another game that’s almost as popular in the city of Fredericton this weekend.
The city’s fire department will be facing off against its police force for the 10th annual Guns and Hoses charity hockey game.
And while both teams are feeling the heat a day ahead of puck drop, they’re also feeling the pressure to show up for their chosen charity.
“People obviously nowadays are using the food bank more than they ever have before. So if we can give back to the community while having a fun community event that involves different organizations, it's certainly fun,” said police Cst. Brady Atwater, who’s co-organizing the event.
The game is scheduled for Saturday evening at Willie O’Ree Place and admission is free, but a food bank donation is encouraged.
“Not only does the game bring in much-needed food and funds for our food bank work, but it also serves to generate important awareness and conversation about the rising challenge of food insecurity,” said Greener Village executive director Alex Boyd. Greener Village is home to the city’s food bank.
The members are promising a good, competitive game of hockey.
“There will be penalties,” said Cst. Atwater. “It's quite a rivalry. Both teams are very intense. It's basically a year’s worth of talking back and forth and I'm sure after our game tomorrow night we'll be already looking forward to next year.”
The police have a pretty good record, but firefighter Alex Matthews says they have some new, strong talent this year.
“Last year we had a thrilling overtime game and unfortunately the police did win, but we boosted our roster a little bit with some new hires and we're excited to get out there and take the trophy back,” said Matthews.
New this year, the chief of the losing team has to wear the winner’s uniform for a photo opp.
And while things will likely get a little heated on the ice, when they’re on the job, the relationship is strong.
“Every day we work together, both organizations. There's lots of calls that we both go on. We assist the fire department when they need us and vice versa,” Atwater said.
Puck drops at 7 p.m. Saturday night at Willie O’Ree Place.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More listeria-contaminated foods removed from shelves: Here are the recalls for the week
Additional foods with possible listeria contamination were recalled this week. Here's a look at the recalls of the week.
Canadian arrested for allegedly opening plane door, deploying evacuation slide in Thailand
A Canadian man has been arrested in the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai after he allegedly opened the door on a commercial plane and triggered the evacuation slide prior to takeoff.
Trudeau says he's furious over Bell Media layoffs, calling it a 'garbage decision'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trash-talking BCE Inc.'s widespread layoffs, calling the cuts a "garbage decision."
Canada Post aims to increase price of stamps; changes would take effect in May
It may soon cost more to send letters in the mail.
Infant dies from malnutrition, parent charged: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg woman has been charged following the death of her two-month-old child from malnutrition in December.
Norad confirms two separate incidents of Russian aircraft flying near Alaska
Six Russian jets were spotted flying near U.S. airspace on two separate occasions this week, according to Norad.
Prince Harry accepts substantial damages to settle Mirror Group case, berates Piers Morgan
Prince Harry said on Friday his mission to purge the press would continue 'through to the end' after he accepted substantial damages to settle his case against Mirror Group Newspapers.
What January's employment data suggests to expect from Bank of Canada in terms of interest rate changes
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added 37,000 jobs in January.
She arranged a date with a guy she met on a plane. When he didn't show, she unexpectedly met her future husband
Cristina Farina was disappointed when she was stood up in London, but then she got chatting with stranger Matt Reinecke, changing the course of their lives forever.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Video shows police interaction with driver who was caught speeding 131km/h in a 50km/h zone
A young driver is facing charges after travelling more than double the speed limit just 10 minutes after earning his G licence.
-
Woman with life-altering injuries after dog attack in Toronto: police
Police have issued a public safety alert after a dog attack in a Rexdale neighbourhood left a woman with “life-altering” injuries.
-
Ontario sports bettors can wager on Swift prop bets for Super Bowl
She won't be in uniform or on the field, but pop superstar Taylor Swift will certainly be a part of Ontario sports betting's Super Bowl landscape.
Calgary
-
Multiple shots fired at Okotoks home; suspects possibly headed to Calgary: RCMP
Police in Okotoks are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a home, injuring one person.
-
Close to 3,000 students, 80 schools participated in province-wide school walkout against gender policies
The 16-year-old lead organizer of the Alberta-wide school walkout against the province’s proposed sgender policies said that an estimated 2,906 students participated in Wednesday’s protests at more than 80 schools across the province.
-
Goaltender Dustin Wolf recalled by Calgary Flames as Vladar put on injury reserve
The Calgary Flames announced Friday morning that they’ve recalled goaltender Dustin Wolf from the Wranglers. They also announced they have placed goaltender Dan Vladar on injury reserve with a lower body injury.
Montreal
-
Many Montreal schools are undecided on closing for the solar eclipse. Here's what parents should know
On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will be visible in Montreal for the first time since 1932. The rare event, while spectacular, comes with a few risks.
-
Former Quebec Major Junior Hockey League player Noah Corson guilty of sexual assault
Former Quebec Major Junior Hockey League player Noah Corson has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 16 in 2016.
-
Police investigating attempted murder after suspect opens fire on driver in Laval parking lot
Police on Montreal's North Shore are investigating what they say is an attempted murder after a man was shot multiple times in broad daylight while he was inside his vehicle in a parking lot.
Edmonton
-
Family doctors get $12M 'stabilization payment' from province, AMA says more funding needed soon
The Alberta Health ministry says $12 million has been given to the Alberta Medical Association (AMA) to help family doctors manage rising costs.
-
Silver Skate 2024 launches at new location
Edmonton's longest-running winter festival will look a little different this year.
-
Alberta's unemployment rate steady in January, Lethbridge rate jumps
Alberta's unemployment rate remained largely unchanged last month, though Lethbridge saw a noticeable spike.
Northern Ontario
-
Charges laid in Highway 17 crash that killed horse and buggy driver
Charges have been laid against a commercial driver and a southern Ontario company more than two months after a fatal Highway 17 crash involving a horse and buggy.
-
Feds kicking in $5M for cobalt refinery construction in northern Ont.
The federal government announced Friday it is providing $5 million for the development of a cobalt refinery in Cobalt, Ont.
-
Minivan thief speeding on Hwy. 17 loses control, rolls across both lanes
A suspect from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after the driver of a stolen minivan crashed on Highway 17 Thursday evening.
London
-
Driver charged after travelling 125 km/h through city’s west end
A driver is facing a stunt driving charge after police recently clocked them allegedly travelling more than double the speed limit in west London.
-
First funding to expand primary health care teams since 2005
Kay Ayres says she knows far too many people in Wellington County that don’t have a family doctor.
-
OPP searching for suspects following 'hate motivated' incident
Oxford County OPP are searching for the suspects who wrote an obscenity on the window of an Ingersoll business on Thursday, in what police said was a 'hate/bias motivated incident.'
Winnipeg
-
Infant dies from malnutrition, parent charged: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg woman has been charged following the death of her two-month-old child from malnutrition in December.
-
Royal Winnipeg Ballet warning patrons about online ticket scam
People looking to attend the ballet in Winnipeg are being asked to buy tickets directly from the box office after the Royal Winnipeg Ballet (RWB) had to foot a bill of around $10,000.
-
Poll worker nun triggered some residents at Manitoba Indigenous seniors' home: report
The hiring of a nun to run a mobile voting poll at an Indigenous seniors' centre during Manitoba's provincial election did not violate any laws, an investigation by the province's elections commissioner has determined.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man dies after January shooting in Little Italy
Ottawa Police say a man who suffered life-threatening injuries in an afternoon shooting in Little Italy last month has died.
-
Here's when gas prices will increase in Ottawa this weekend
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says after a 2-cent-a-litre price hike on Friday, gas prices will increase another 3 cents a litre on Saturday.
-
Ottawa man, 69, facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl
An Ottawa man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in a home in Vanier, according to the Ottawa Police Service.
Saskatoon
-
Everything you’ve been asking about the new entertainment district
After years of imagining what a downtown arena and entertainment district could look like, a sprawling city report is beginning to reveal many desired aspects of Saskatoon's redesigned downtown core once it's completed.
-
'Bringing our children home': FSIN chiefs applaud Supreme Court decision on Indigenous child warfare
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is applauding a unanimous ruling by Canada’s highest court.
-
Sask. NDP leading among decided voters in Saskatoon, Regina
According to the results of an independent poll, decided voters in Saskatchewan's two most populous cities, are now leaning towards the NDP.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver, Surrey top list of most expensive mortgages compared to rent payments
A recent housing report showcases the price discrepancy between mortgage payments and rent in major British Columbia cities.
-
Judge rejects bid to bar father of B.C. murder victim from Ibrahim Ali proceedings
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has rejected an application to exclude the father of a murdered 13-year-old girl fromlistening in remotely to post-trial proceedings.
-
B.C. minister who resigned over Mideast comments received death threat, premier says
British Columbia's premier says Selina Robinson, who resigned as post-secondary education minister recently over Mideast comments, has received a death threat.
Regina
-
Cockroaches and silverfish found in 2 City of Regina leisure centres
Two City of Regina leisure facilities recently had to deal with some unwelcome guests, as both cockroaches and silverfish were found.
-
Sask. NDP leading among decided voters in Saskatoon, Regina
According to the results of an independent poll, decided voters in Saskatchewan's two most populous cities, are now leaning towards the NDP.
-
Sask. changing how hotel rooms are found for those on social assistance
The Saskatchewan government says it's changing how it procures hotels for those on social assistance after a motel owned by a legislature member raised rates when the province paid.
Vancouver Island
-
Cyclist killed, suspect at large after hit-and-run crash on Vancouver Island
Mounties are searching for a suspect after a cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Vancouver Island Thursday night.
-
B.C. minister who resigned over Mideast comments received death threat, premier says
British Columbia's premier says Selina Robinson, who resigned as post-secondary education minister recently over Mideast comments, has received a death threat.
-
NATO dive-training exercise underway on Vancouver Island
Canadian military divers and NATO partners have convened on the shores of Vancouver Island for a massive training exercise, prepping the military personnel for real-world scenarios.