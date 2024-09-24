'They're coming in at younger ages': Halifax aesthetic clinics see increasing demand for Botox, fillers

Many Maritime aesthetic clinics are seeing increasing demand for Botox and fillers and changes in their clientele.

“It's a pretty high demand, people are coming in from various ages, from 20 to 70. Some people are coming in for more prevention and don’t want to have those permanent lines they could see in their face, so they are starting to get those small doses to prevent those lines,” says Holley Redmond, a registered nurse at the Bedford Skin Clinic.

Redmond says, historically, Botox and injections were a taboo topic and not often talked about.

“Years ago, when somebody would get Botox done, you really wouldn't talk about it. Now people are more open,” says Redmond.

Dr. Dominique Babin-Muise, a family physician who runs the Luma Clinic in Halifax, has also seen rising demand.

"We are always busy. I am seeing new consultations every week,” says Babin-Muise.

Some clinics say they’re seeing more and more people from younger demographics come in.

“They’re coming in at younger ages and getting smaller doses to stop those muscle actions from happening,” says Babin-Muise.

Not just anyone can perform these procedures. The Canadian Board of Aesthetic Medicine recommends those planning to administer Botox and filler in Canada be licensed health-care professionals with appropriate training certification.

Experts say those interested in trying Botox or fillers should go to certified nurse injectors or practitioners due to the risks associated with the procedures.

“With Botox you can have spook of the brow. With filler there’s a little bit of a higher risk. There’s bruising, swelling to the injection site, infection and the big one is vascular collusion,” says Redmond.

“Neuromodulators will help to relax those muscles so you can’t do those muscle actions so you don’t get those wrinkles or crows feet where filler will act to fill spaces. So it will add volume or fill in lines,” Babin-Muise explains.

Self-love and social media

Mental wellness expert Julie Cass says it's interesting how younger people are seeking the treatment, but it's a sensitive topic.

“It really comes down to how we feel about ourselves. We live in a society now where, what is perfect? Perfect skin, perfect hair, perfect face, and we are seeing this all over social media and in my generation we never grew up with that, it was about being in the moment. It was more about playing and we worried less about how we looked,” says Cass.

This brings up the question of self-love and whether people are relying too much on these procedures.

“I believe that whether it’s Botox or anything else, it really comes to a matter of, ‘Are we in a place where we’re loving ourselves enough?’ Is it coming to a place, the decisions we make, from a young age, are they self-loving?” asks Cass.

When it comes to social media, Cass says people compare themselves to these pictures, making them feel as though they need to look a certain way.

“The idea of perfection is putting so much pressure on young girls. I think it's about embracing those imperfections because it doesn't exist, it's something that we are going to always chase and if we chase that from a young age, we will never feel like we are enough and that could just get worse with age,” she says.

Babin-Muise said these procedures aren’t for everyone, and not everyone needs them or wants them, but the demographic remains widespread.

“We are now seeing a wide range of patients coming in for fillers. There are many reasons to get fillers and Botox. You may hear about baby Botox or preventative Botox and that we are seeing in the younger patients, sometimes as early as 20,” says Babin-Muise.

Babin-Muise noted the older demographic still makes up the majority of her clientele.

“The main ages that I see in my practice are those 40-to-50-year-olds that will come in for the Botox and the filler, looking to add a bit of rejuvenation,” says Babin-Muise.

“Not everyone needs Botox and not everyone needs filler. But if you look in the mirror and you don't like those lines between your brows or those forehead lines, then maybe it's right for you.”

