'They treat us like gold': New home, new hope for Moncton’s homeless
In the 10 years he’s been helping the homeless, Charlie Burrell says his heart has never been fuller.
The founder of Moncton’s Humanity Project has taken 12 people off the streets and brought them to a 187-acre farm near Salisbury.
“To see them talking about their hopes and their dreams or their children or what they’re goals are again and thinking differently and talking differently… it’s beautiful,” said Burrell.
Burrell’s guests have heated bunk houses and are receiving counselling while trying to put a life of drugs and violence behind them.
Jason Melvin came to the farm in mid-December.
“Me, it’s drugs. Just chasing the next high. Doing what I had to do to survive,” said Melvin. ”I’m sick of it. I’m too old. I have a son. I want to be in his life.”
In 2023, 55 homeless people died in Moncton, more than 30 from a drug overdose.
Burrell said there’s been a few more so far this year, including one earlier this week.
“The drugs, the things that they’re mixing them with and putting in them it’s dangerous. It’s very dangerous. Unfortunately, unless we have more places like this that can help people that want it and need it, unfortunately we’re just going to keep seeing things the same thing over and over,” said Burrell. “That affects families.”
Jason Ward said he’s been clean for a few weeks and wants his family in Labrador to know he’s doing OK.
“I like it here. It’s quiet. It’s different than being out on the street. Being out on the street is kind of ruthless,” said Ward.
Jason Ward is pictured. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic)Both Ward and Melvin are extremely grateful for Burrell, his family and the volunteers that are giving them a new home and a new hope.
“I’ve been clean since I got here. It’s a really good thing. They treat us like gold,” said Melvin. “They’re angels. This is a good place.”
Ward said no one wants a life on the street.
“Nobody. It’s hectic in the winter time when you’ve got no blankets, no nothing like that and you’re trying to find something warm to go on after sleeping in bathrooms, after sleeping on benches and sidewalks,” said Ward.
Burrell has received municipal and government funding as well as private donations in order to build 21 bunk houses and to provide addiction and mental health services on site.
“If everybody that says ‘Why can’t this happen in my community?’ got together and came up with a plan, it would happen in your community,” said Burrell. “Money doesn’t fix problems, people taking action fixes problems.”
Burrell said the plan is to bring three more people out to the farm by the end of the week and three more by the end of next week.
Six more people off the streets and getting another chance at life.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'How can we make Nunavut better?' Premier full of hope as deal with Ottawa is signed
P. J. Akeeagok and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finalized on Thursday what is formally called the 'Nunavut Lands and Resources Devolution Agreement.' The agreement transfers powers over public lands, waters and the non-renewable resources each contain to the territory and away from the federal government.
Man, 22, charged in connection with largest wildfire in N.S. history
Nova Scotia’s Natural Resources Department says a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a massive wildfire in Shelburne County last spring.
As few as 20 per cent of Canadians remain mostly working from home: latest data
The percentage of Canadians working most of their hours from home has shrunk over time, dropping to roughly 20 per cent in November 2023, according to a new report from Statistics Canada.
Business could be liable for penalties for reviews posted by employees, Competition Bureau warns
Canada's Competition Bureau is warning businesses not use reviews posted by their employees without proper disclosure, or they could be subject to penalties under the Competition Act.
Children's pain and fever medicine recalled due to acetaminophen overdose risk
Drugmaker Teva Canada Ltd. is recalling one lot of its Pediatrix Acetaminophen Oral Solution after product testing found the children's liquid pain medicine contains too much acetaminophen, posing an overdose risk.
Melania Trump remembers her mother as 'a ray of light in the darkest days'
Former First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday remembered her mother as 'a ray of light in the darkest of days' during a funeral service at a church not far from the family's Mar-a-Lago estate.
Arnold Schwarzenegger held at Munich airport after failing to declare expensive watch
Arnold Schwarzenegger will face criminal tax proceedings after failing to declare an item upon arrival to Germany, a Munich Customs press officer told CNN Wednesday.
Columnist accusing Trump of sex assault faces cross-examination in a New York courtroom
With former U.S. President Donald Trump no longer in the courtroom Thursday, a columnist who accused him of sexually attacking her concluded her testimony with an emphatic denial that she had benefited from the publicity that followed the allegations.
New shape discovered by University of Waterloo scientist makes TIME’s Best Inventions of 2023 list
A University of Waterloo scientist has helped solve a longstanding mathematical problem deemed impossible for more than 60 years.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'I couldn't believe anyone would do that': Hospital security guard at Toronto hospital puts senior in headlock, family says
An Ontario family is calling for systemic change after an 84-year-old woman went to a Toronto hospital emergency room, waited overnight and ended up injured after they say a hospital security guard put her in a headlock.
-
Toronto mother 'disappointed' to learn about insufficient heating at son's school days later
A Toronto mother wants to know why she wasn’t notified sooner after belatedly finding out that the heater inside her son’s Grade 2 classroom wasn’t functioning amid a frigid cold snap this week.
-
Teenage boy dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Vaughan
A 15-year-old boy has been pronounced dead after being struck by multiple vehicles in Vaughan
Calgary
-
Calgary police recommend provincial review in death of woman near elementary school
Police say the death of a woman in front of a Calgary elementary school should be reviewed by a provincial committee that analyzes family violence cases.
-
Locally produced fishing show is a favourite for viewers
A fishing show produced in Diamond Valley has been voted show of the month by Wild TV viewers, where the show airs.
-
Alberta's Kayla Skrlik back as defending champ as provincial curling playdowns continue
Kayla Skrlik delivered a breakout performance as an underdog at her provincial curling championship last season. The defending champ is hoping for a repeat showing at this year's playdowns now that she's a favourite.
Montreal
-
Quebec couple shocked after doctor allegedly blames chronic pain on their sex life
A Quebec couple says they are triggered and traumatized after a recent meeting with a doctor who allegedly accused them of spreading sexually transmitted infections because they are gay.
-
Montreal and Quebec City mayors are 'incompetent,' says Pierre Poilievre
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante 'incompetent' on Thursday. In a social media post, he criticized Trudeau's government for paying 'billions' to these mayors despite what he described as a 'massive drop in construction in Quebec.'
-
Montreal starts emergency pothole repair work before next snowfall
The conditions are ideal, so crews are on Montreal streets doing repairs on potholes before more snow arrives next week.
Edmonton
-
Extortions in Edmonton being orchestrated in India, unrelated to crimes in B.C. and Ontario: police
Edmonton police are confident a series of extortions, arsons and shootings in Alberta's capital region are unrelated to similar crimes in B.C. and Ontario.
-
By the numbers: Here's how much shootings have increased since 2020
Recent data released by the Edmonton Police Service shows the city saw a 34 per cent increase in the number of shootings in 2023.
-
LRT bridge work to affect traffic on Anthony Henday Drive Thursday through Sunday
Drivers on Anthony Henday Drive in west Edmonton will encounter lane and speed reductions the next four nights as workers install girders for the LRT bridge over the major roadway at 87 Avenue.
Northern Ontario
-
Boat removed from Sudbury auction in rare 'about-face' from city
Discussion of keeping a boat in the Greater Sudbury community of Skead continues today behind closed doors after a rare ‘about-face’ from city officials. Residents, who fought to keep fire services in their community, say they were shocked to find their rescue boat had been put up for auction.
-
Sudbury police investigating death of man, 49, found behind dumpster
A police investigation is underway in Sudbury after a 49-year-old man was found dead in a Donovan area alley.
-
Provincial police searching for missing 5-year-old girl in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police in the East Algoma Region are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing five-year-old girl and her mother from the Mississauga First Nation.
London
-
Experts stress importance of travel insurance after Ontario man dies while on vacation in the Caribbean
Reema Shrivastava remembers her father Subhash Parekh as an amazing person, who loved to swim, dance, and was the life of the party.
-
Multiple collisions reported, road closures in effect
With winter plunging the Forest City into a deep freeze this week, Londoners will find a brief reprieve from the bitter cold as temperatures are set to warm slightly on Thursday.
-
Off-duty LPS officer facing criminal charges
A London Police Service (LPS) officer is facing several criminal charges due to an incident last month.
Winnipeg
-
Rae and Jerry's, iconic Winnipeg steakhouse, is under new ownership
An iconic Winnipeg steakhouse known for its warm nostalgic atmosphere, great food, inviting staff and red interior is under new ownership.
-
'Completely unique': Pair of multi-million-dollar Winnipeg homes hit the market
A pair of very different but similarly priced mansions have hit the market in Winnipeg, perfect for buyers looking to spend a couple of million dollars on some truly unique real estate.
-
Medical licence cancelled for Manitoba doctor found guilty of assaulting female patients
The medical licence of a Manitoba doctor found guilty of sexually assaulting five former patients has been cancelled.
Ottawa
-
The Yard skatepark set to close, citing financial difficulties
The Yard, one of Ottawa's few indoor skateparks, is set to close its doors for good, leaving skaters without a place to play and learn.
-
Ottawa police to use special constables for traffic control, mental health calls
Ottawa police are looking to use special constables to cover traffic control duties normally covered by police, including traffic directions and road closures, and assist officers with maintaining custody of detainees in hospital to free up front-line resources to respond to other calls for service.
-
Three drivers fined Thursday for blowing past school bus picking up kids: OPS
The Ottawa Police Service handed three $490 fines to three drivers who blew past a school bus in Kanata on Thursday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers to stage second day-long strike
The Saskatchewan Teacher's Federation says it will strike next Monday province-wide.
-
At mass stabbing inquest, families of slain James Smith residents grill RCMP
Family members of those slain in the brutal stabbing rampage in James Smith Cree Nation brought their questions to the man who once led the Melfort RCMP on Thursday morning.
-
'Very very happy': Saskatoon welcomes flight carrying 314 Afghan nationals
Hundreds of Afghan nationals were brought to Saskatoon on a charter flight from Pakistan on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver bus union threatens to suspend all service unless deal is met
The union representing around 180 transit supervisors in the Lower Mainland warned it would suspend all bus service unless it reaches an agreement with its employer in the coming days.
-
4 B.C. children under 10 dead from invasive strep infections since mid-December, officials say
Four children under age 10 have died in British Columbia from invasive group A streptococcal bacteria since mid-December, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
Dog killed in Vancouver hit-and-run, police seeking witnesses
Police are appealing to the public for more information on an alleged hit-and-run crash that killed a dog last weekend.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers to stage second day-long strike
The Saskatchewan Teacher's Federation says it will strike next Monday province-wide.
-
At mass stabbing inquest, families of slain James Smith residents grill RCMP
Family members of those slain in the brutal stabbing rampage in James Smith Cree Nation brought their questions to the man who once led the Melfort RCMP on Thursday morning.
-
Saskatchewan restricts needle exchange, axes harm reduction funding
The Saskatchewan government says it will no longer fund some harm reduction measures for illicit drug users and will place limits on needle exchange programs.
Vancouver Island
-
Snowfall records broken on B.C.'s South Coast
The Vancouver, Abbotsford and Victoria airports shattered daily snowfall records Wednesday, seeing the highest-ever accumulations for Jan. 17.
-
Outdoor death toll similar to last year despite record cold in B.C.
The BC Coroners Service is investigating the deaths of 36 people outdoors so far this year, two more than died in the same time period last year, CTV News has learned.
-
Winter weather continues to impact flights at Vancouver airport
Would-be travellers are being urged to check the status of their flights, as operations at Vancouver's airport continue to be impacted by winter weather.