Third-party should review safety procedures at AIM in Saint John, jury recommends

    A jury at a coroner’s inquest into the death of a worker at the American Iron and Metal facility in Saint John, N.B., made seven recommendations to improve safety at the site on Wednesday.

    The inquest looked into the case of Bruce Lagacé, who died from injuries he sustained as a truck driver while working at AIM on Nov. 24, 2021. The inquest, which was held on Tuesday and Wednesday in Saint John, ultimately found that Lagacé’s death was an accident, but the five-member jury made seven recommendations, including:

    • · On arrival, the receiver should ensure the customer has signed updated procedures and protocols.
    • · Safety procedures should be reviewed by a third party periodically and updated when needed.
    • · There should be a clear procedure for communicating transfers of duty.
    • · The driver should not stay in the vehicle during the off-loading process.
    • · The driver should remain in the safe area until the site employee indicates it is safe to return to the vehicle.
    • · The cleaning process should be completed in designated cleaning areas.
    • · There should be punitive measures for safety infractions.
    • The chief coroner will send the recommendations to the appropriate agencies for consideration. Their response will be included in the coroner’s annual report.

    The inquest did not make a finding of legal responsibility, nor did it assign blame.

