Thousands of outages, roads flooded in Maritimes

Many Maritimers woke up to more power outages and flooded roads on Thursday as crews work to restore electricity in the region.

Strong winds and pockets of ice surged through the Maritimes on Thursday. Environment Canada maintained a gale warning and a freezing spray warning for many parts of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island.

OUTAGES

Power outages continue to cause problems in New Brunswick, leaving many customers in the dark. In a statement, NB Power said it has restored power for 96,000 customers in the last few days.

“Safety is our first priority,” the statement reads. “Remember to always treat downed lines as if they are energized and stay at least 10 meters away. We appreciate your patience as we work to address safety issues and restore power to all impacted customers.”

In a previous interview with CTV News, Lori Clark, president of NB Power, said they are working to get everyone back online before Christmas, but they can’t make any solid promises.

According to the NB Power outage map, 25,335 customers are in the dark due to 1,467 outage as of 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

Nova Scotia is also dealing with its fair share of outages. The N.S. Power outage map reports 322 outages affecting 19,913 customers.

Maritime Electric reports 248 customers experiencing a lack of electricity in P.E.I.

FLOODS

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality reports flooding on roadways, potentially pushing covers off sewers. They following streets below Whitney Avenue are closed:

Townsend

Union

Brookland

Park

All connected side streets

Rigby

St. Peters Road

Royal

Cabot

Disco

CLOSURES

Bay Ferries Limited announced the ferries leaving Digby, N.S., at 11 a.m. and Saint John, N.B., at 2:15 p.m. are cancelled due to strong winds. The crossings from Saint John at 8 a.m. and from Digby at 5:30 p.m. are proceeding as scheduled.

The Confederation Bridge is restricted to vehicles towing trailers, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, high-sided vehicles including trucks, and tractor trailers due to wind.