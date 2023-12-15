Three dozen drivers in N.S. charged with stunting in October, November

ATLANTIC
    Nova RCMP charged 36 drivers with stunting across the province in October and November, according to a news release.

    Stunting is defined as anyone driving a vehicle more than 50 km/hr above the posted speed limit.

    According to the release, the most significant instances of stunting included:

    • 188 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone on Highway 101 in Kingston;
    • 187 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone on Highway 125 in Mira Road;
    • 182 km/hr in 110 km/hr zone on Highway 104 in Atkinson;
    • 172 km/hr in 110 km/hr zone on Highway 104 in Westchester;
    • 168 km/hr in 90 km/hr zone on Highway 4 in Thomson Station

    The fine for first-time stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50, six points on a licence, and an immediate seven-day roadside licence suspension.

