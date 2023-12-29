Top baby names for N.S., N.B. in 2023

If you had a baby in Nova Scotia or New Brunswick this year, the odds are likely you named them Henry, Liam, or Olivia.

According to a news releases from Service Nova Scotia, Henry was the most popular baby name in Nova Scotia in 2023, usurping last year’s champion Oliver.

The other most popular names in Nova Scotia were:

Theodore

Oliver

Jack

Noah

William

Owen

Liam

Jackson

Olivia

Service Nova Scotia says there were 5,922 registered births in the province as of Dec. 28.

Olivia and Liam tied for most popular baby name in New Brunswick. Other big names in the province include:

Theodore

Emma

Noah

Benjamin

James

Charlotte

Oliver

William

Jacob

Violet

The Vital Statistics Office at Service New Brunswick says there were 4,642 registered births in the province between Jan. 1 to Dec. 15. There were 6,187 babies born in 2022.