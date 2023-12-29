Top baby names for N.S., N.B. in 2023

ATLANTIC
    If you had a baby in Nova Scotia or New Brunswick this year, the odds are likely you named them Henry, Liam, or Olivia.

    According to a news releases from Service Nova Scotia, Henry was the most popular baby name in Nova Scotia in 2023, usurping last year’s champion Oliver.

    The other most popular names in Nova Scotia were:

    • Theodore
    • Oliver
    • Jack
    • Noah
    • William
    • Owen
    • Liam
    • Jackson
    • Olivia

    Service Nova Scotia says there were 5,922 registered births in the province as of Dec. 28.

    Olivia and Liam tied for most popular baby name in New Brunswick. Other big names in the province include:

    • Theodore
    • Emma
    • Noah
    • Benjamin
    • James
    • Charlotte
    • Oliver
    • William
    • Jacob
    • Violet

    The Vital Statistics Office at Service New Brunswick says there were 4,642 registered births in the province between Jan. 1 to Dec. 15. There were 6,187 babies born in 2022.

