Tourism campaign pitches P.E.I. as winter destination

You may have recently seen an ad telling you to visit Prince Edward Island on television, the radio, or while you’re browsing the Internet.

They’re part of a new winter tourism campaign.

The province has long been a tourism hub, but most of the visits happen in a few short summer months. That’s something tourism operators have been trying to change by expanding into the shoulder season before and after summer, and now into the winter.

“There really (has) been a lot of a focus put on some of these more authentic, natural assets that we have here on Prince Edward Island that we can use all year round,” said Corryn Clemence, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of PEI.

That’s one of the goals of Jack Frost Winterfest, touted as the biggest wintertime festival in Atlantic Canada. The event has been on hiatus for the last three years, but it’s finally making its return.

“Planning to come back bigger and better than ever,” said Tracey Singleton, event manager for the Winterfest. “With the four venues, there’s going to be lots for people to do.”

The festival was usually contained to Charlottetown, but new this year is an expanded kids’ zone at the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park. The winter attraction opened last weekend and some skiers were on the hill Monday.

“It’s really an amazing way to enjoy winter in Atlantic Canada,” said Singleton. “There’s so much activity happening and it really is a lot of fun for families.”

The hope is the return of the festival will serve as a strong anchor in P.E.I.’s winter tourist season, along with many of the operators of the island's cozy tourist experiences, taking the opportunity for a little extra traffic in a traditionally slow time.

