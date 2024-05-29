ATLANTIC
More

    • Tree-planting symbolizes resiliency for N.S. community after fires

    A plaque for a tree planted in memory of the 2023 Nova Scotia wildfire. (Source: James Kvammen/CTV News Atlantic) A plaque for a tree planted in memory of the 2023 Nova Scotia wildfire. (Source: James Kvammen/CTV News Atlantic)
    Share

    Residents from the Tantallon and Hammonds Plains, N.S., areas attended a symbolic tree-planting ceremony on Wednesday evening, one year after a fire ravaged the area.

    Highland Park residents showed up for the event, which symbolizes the resilience of the region. Dozens of homes in the neighbourhood were lost in the 2023 wildfires.

    “What we are hoping to come out of this is a focus on resiliency and rebuilding and hope for our community to be back together again,” said Tricia Murray-D’Eon, chairperson of the Highland Park Ratepayers Association.

    “I asked they do something with replanting, bringing back a resilient tree that showcases the community and shows how a community can bounce back after an event like this,” said Kara McCurdy, wildfire mitigation program manager.

    Mature trees often take decades to grow back.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Oilers rally to beat Stars, tie Western Conference Final

    With the Edmonton Oilers down two goals late in the first period of Game 4, Rogers Place was quiet, fans seemingly bewildered at the early, quick scoring of the Dallas Stars and the slow start by the home team. Ryan McLeod's marker with six-and-a-half minutes in the opening frame left changed all that.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News