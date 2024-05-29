Tree-planting symbolizes resiliency for N.S. community after fires

Residents from the Tantallon and Hammonds Plains, N.S., areas attended a symbolic tree-planting ceremony on Wednesday evening, one year after a fire ravaged the area.

Highland Park residents showed up for the event, which symbolizes the resilience of the region. Dozens of homes in the neighbourhood were lost in the 2023 wildfires.

“What we are hoping to come out of this is a focus on resiliency and rebuilding and hope for our community to be back together again,” said Tricia Murray-D’Eon, chairperson of the Highland Park Ratepayers Association.

“I asked they do something with replanting, bringing back a resilient tree that showcases the community and shows how a community can bounce back after an event like this,” said Kara McCurdy, wildfire mitigation program manager.

Mature trees often take decades to grow back.

