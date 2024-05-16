ATLANTIC
More

    • Trudeau calls New Brunswick's Conservative government a 'disgrace' on women's rights

    Trudeau
    Share
    CARAQUET, N.B. -

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has "issues" with the Progressive Conservative government of New Brunswick.

    Trudeau lashed out at New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs today, along with other unnamed conservative leaders, during a news conference in Caraquet, N.B.

    The prime minister criticized Higgs's calls to remove the federal price on carbon and the premier's changes to the province's policy on gender identity in schools.

    Trudeau says Higgs and other conservatives around the country are trying to score political points off transgender and nonbinary children, who are "incredibly vulnerable."

    But the prime minister saved his harshest critique for the provincial government's decision not to fund abortions outside hospitals, calling it "a disgrace."

    Higgs's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2024.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News