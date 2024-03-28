Two Maud Lewis paintings sell for $178K in Saint John, N.B.

Maud Lewis, the famed folk artist from Nova Scotia, still commands big bucks for her work as two of her paintings were recently auctioned off for more than $178,000.

According to a news release from Jones Auction House in Saint John, N.B., the auction — held from March 10 to 24 — featured two rare paintings by Lewis from the 1940s. The pieces, titled “Winter Sleigh Scene” and “Skiing at Sandy Cove,” were initially estimated to fetch $25,000 to $35,000 each.

“Winter Sleigh” sold for $90,850 while “Skiing” went for $87,400. Both paintings were held in a New York estate since the late 1940s or early 1950s.

Four other paintings from Lewis — made in the 1960s — sold at the auction for $55,200, $39,100, $21,850, and $20,700.

Jones Auction House, which launched in 2022, has featured several Lewis paintings at different auctions.

“There’s a richness and depth to (Lewis) that makes it worthwhile,” Sarah Jones, curator for the auction house, told CTV News Atlantic in a previous interview. “It’s not just tourist kitsch, it’s a very thoughtful production of unique and original artwork that’s compelling.”

The auction also featured work from Saint John artist Miller Gore Brittain and Nova Scotian painter Thomas Forrestall that sold for $17,250 and $4,600, respectively.

