Two N.B. towns under boil water advisories

    West and north Bathurst, N.B., along with nearby Beresford, are under boil water advisories until further notice Thursday.

    According to a social media post from the City of Bathurst, a mechanical failure with components of the pumping system caused the advisory. Crews are working to solve the issue, which involves targeted water line flushing at the west end of Vanier Boulevard and at upper St. Peter Avenue.

    The spots impacted by the advisory are:

    • College Street, University Avenue area
    • St. Peter Avenue west of Veterans Bridge
    • Ste. Anne Street area
    • All areas west and north of Ste. Anne Street

    The city notes residents may see turbidity in the water. People under the advisory are asked to bring all water for consumption to a rolling boil for one minute.

    The Town of Belle-Baie issued a statement saying the area of Beresford, which is located just north of Bathurst, is also under a boil water advisory. The statement noted the City of Bathurst supplies potable water to the area.

