    • Two N.S. apartment buildings vacated due to fire safety concerns

    A smoke detector is tested Friday, March 9, 2018 in Montreal. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz) A smoke detector is tested Friday, March 9, 2018 in Montreal. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
    Two apartment buildings in New Glasgow, N.S., were vacated due to fire safety concerns on Wednesday.

    According to a news release from the Town of New Glasgow, a two-unit apartment on James Street and a seven-unit apartment on Marsh Street were vacated after fire inspectors found “serious deficiencies” during an inspection on May 31, 2023.

    After the inspection, residents were allowed to stay in the apartments under strict conditions while the New Glasgow Fire Inspector issued an Order to Take Action to address fire safety problems to be fixed at the owner’s expense.

    The problems were allegedly not rectified, leading to an immediate order to vacate the buildings on Wednesday.

    Community groups and volunteers will help displaced people, who were provided emergency lodging.

