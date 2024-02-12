ATLANTIC
More

    • Two youths allegedly tried to rob man on Halifax bus

    A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo. A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo.
    Share

    The Halifax Regional Police is looking for two youths who allegedly tried to rob a man on a Halifax Transit bus last Friday.

    According to a news release from police, officers responded to a robbery in the Duffus Street and Novalea Drive area around 9:40 p.m. They learned two youths approached a man on a bus and “demanded his property.” One of the youths allegedly used a knife to threaten the man.

    Police say the man fled the bus and the suspects chased him before they left the area empty-handed.

    The suspect with the knife is described as a Black male in his teens who stands roughly five-foot-seven inches with a slender build. He wore a bandana, black pants, and a white-hooded sweater.

    The other suspect is described as a Black male in his teens who stands roughly five-foot-five inches with curly hair. He wore a blue-hooded sweater and red pants.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-290-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING 'We paid too much': Canada's AG blasts CBSA over ArriveCan app

    Canada's auditor general has found that those involved in the contracting, development and implementation of the controversial Arrivecan application showed a 'glaring disregard' for basic management practices. The report pegs the cost of the app at $59.5 million.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News