Two youths allegedly tried to rob man on Halifax bus

The Halifax Regional Police is looking for two youths who allegedly tried to rob a man on a Halifax Transit bus last Friday.

According to a news release from police, officers responded to a robbery in the Duffus Street and Novalea Drive area around 9:40 p.m. They learned two youths approached a man on a bus and “demanded his property.” One of the youths allegedly used a knife to threaten the man.

Police say the man fled the bus and the suspects chased him before they left the area empty-handed.

The suspect with the knife is described as a Black male in his teens who stands roughly five-foot-seven inches with a slender build. He wore a bandana, black pants, and a white-hooded sweater.

The other suspect is described as a Black male in his teens who stands roughly five-foot-five inches with curly hair. He wore a blue-hooded sweater and red pants.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-290-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

