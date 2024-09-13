U-pick season underway as fall colours begin to show

Right along with the fall colours, apple picking season is synonymous with autumn in the Maritimes. I checked in with some orchards in the region and it sounds like it is a bountiful crop this year!

Don and Linda Bostwick, owners and operators of Bostwick’s Farm, like what they’ve seen from the crop this year.

“The season so far is looking good, I’m pleased with the size and colour of the apples,” Don tells me.

The orchard is sixth generation and going on seventh as their son has returned from Calgary and is taking a more active role.

It is early in the season but they tell me it is a great time to get apples with a bit more tartness to them. Apple pies and crisp, anyone? They opened on Labour Day weekend and usually wrap up in early November.

What would they like for fall weather?

“No storms, not even a mention of the word hurricane or tropical storm.” That is a running consensus between all the orchards I spoke with.

Bostwick’s Farm in Kingston, N.B. is pictured. (Source: Bostwick’s Farm)

Noggins Farm in Wolfville, N.S.

Noggins Farm is a popular location in Nova Scotia for u-pick apples and corn mazes. It is actually opening their u-pick this weekend. Adrianna Macdonald, representing Noggins, says, “Thanks to the perfect balance of sun and rain through spring and summer, the orchards are bursting with a beautiful crops of apples.”

Noggins says now is the perfect time to pick Gravenstein, McIntosh, and Paula Red apples. By the end of September and early October, Spartans, Kestrel, Cortland, Honeycrisps and Gala will be ready. The end of October features Golden Delicious, Red Delicious, Cox’s Orange Pippin, Golden Russet, Idared, and Northern Spy.

For weather, at this point in the season, they prefer sunny but not too warm days, and cool but not cold nights. They don’t want any wind storms, such as hurricanes. They like their corn maze standing and the apples on the trees for picking!

An overhead view of the corn maze at Noggins Farm in Nova Scotia. (Source: Noggins Farm)

Arlington Orchards in Tyne Valley, P.E.I.

Barry and Carol Balsom, owner-operators of Arlington Orchards, opened for u-pick last Thursday for both apples and plums. Barry tells me the apples are big and some of the best looking he’s seen.

For a little extra excitement this year, they will have a peach u-pick, which is a first for Prince Edward Island they tell me! They have a lot of peaches and will have them available for u-pick tentatively Friday, Sept. 20 through Sunday, Sept. 22.

For fall weather, they would like continued sunny days and cool nights, which will help with the colour on the Honeycrisp coming late this month and early October. No major rain, no overly cold weather, and no big wind events are on their weather wish list.

Peaches on the trees at Arlington Orchard in P.E.I. (Source: Arlington Orchard)

Fall season forecast for the Maritimes

There is strong consensus for above average temperatures in the Maritimes September through November. Most likely for New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island and only slightly less so for Atlantic coastal areas of Nova Scotia. That doesn’t mean there will be extended stretches of summer-like temperatures. It could mean a combination of some warmer days but also milder nights.

For precipitation, near-to-above amounts are expected. Parts of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia are most favoured for a bit more rain and snow. Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada did not have any part of the Maritimes rated as being in drought at the end of August. They did note some abnormally dry areas in northern/eastern New Brunswick, Atlantic coastal and Cape Breton Nova Scotia, as well as Prince Edward Island.

A few areas rated as “abnormally dry” in the Maritimes at the end of August in the Canadian Drought Monitor. (Source: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada)

So far so good for the Maritimes and hurricane season. It isn’t over yet though. We are in the peak of the season now and it does not close until Nov. 30.