'We do matter': Homeless mural in Moncton on the move?

For the past few weeks, Tyler Jardine has been stopping at a downtown Moncton mural to reflect on the loss of his friends who have died on the city’s streets over the past few years.

Some from illness, others from crime, but most from drug overdoses.

“All these faces that are on the wall here, they’re not faces of junkies or drug addicts, they’re faces of people,” said Jardine. “We do matter. Everybody matters in this world.”

Sabrina Robichaud, who wanted a way remember all the homeless people who have died recently, started the mural in late April.

The wall has names and photos of dozens of people.

“I recognize almost all the people in these pictures. I’ve known them all. I never put it together that there’s that many that have gone. And that’s not including the missing. There’s a tremendous amount that have gone missing that we have no idea where they are,” said Jardine.

A plan to relocate the shrine has fallen through – at least for now.

The fence is part of property owned by Moncton businessman Thierry Le Bouthillier, who acknowledged it is a sensitive matter.

His recommendation was to dismantle the shrine piece by piece and have it relocated to a more appropriate location with the help of the city.

“My intentions, positively, was to protect and respect the shrine,” said Le Bouthillier. “It’s just unforeseen that it was put onto private property.”

Homeless advocate John Renton had arranged to have the panels taken down and had funding secured to replace them with new ones.

But the plan hit an unexpected snag on Thursday and the relocation is in limbo.

Moving it to a nearby harm reduction centre has been mentioned as a possible new site, a good idea as far as Jackson Wilbur is concerned.

“I think it would be OK to get it relocated, especially to Ensemble or somewhere like that. Or even somewhere in the community where everyone gets to see it,” said Jackson.

Le Bouthillier said he knows one of the people on the wall.

“There is a name on that board that is actually one of my ex-employees. He worked for us for almost seven years,” said Le Bouthillier.

City of Moncton spokesperson Aloma Jardine said the city’s by-law enforcement division has received a complaint about a property adjacent to the memorial on St. George Street and is investigating.

She said the memorial itself does not violate any by-laws and the city hasn’t been involved in any relocation plans.

“A request was made and a development permit was issued for work on a fence at 439 St. George St., but it was cancelled at the request of the property owner,” said Jardine in an email.

Late Friday, Le Bouthillier said he spoke with someone from the city and thinks a resolution can be agreed upon.

“Hopefully we will be able to bring the shrine to a better location with our community project to remember the ones that have fallen while living on the streets,” said Le Bouthillier.

A candlelight vigil to remember those people is scheduled for Saturday night at the mural at 7 p.m.

