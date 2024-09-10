'We’re not finished': East Preston, N.S., community hub celebrating 50 years

For 50 years now, East Preston Day Care Centre in Nova Scotia has been a fixture in the community.

“In order to have a healthy community, it starts with working with the child, working with the family,” said executive director Trina Fraser.

While the non-profit started as a daycare, it expanded to include a family resource centre more than 30 years ago.

“Way back when the pre- and post-natal program were started, and then from that evolved literacy programs for adults and children. There had been computer classes back in the day,” said Fraser.

East Preston Day Care and Family Resource Centre offers more than a dozen programs, including youth outreach, family and parenting workshops, and the popular ‘Coffee and Chat’ program.

Fraser has worked with the centre in some capacity for 26 years, but was a participant before then.

“I took part in programs at family resource. Then as time went on and my kids started to be part of the East Preston Day Care I used to come in, and I remember saying one time to one of the staff, ‘You guys look like you're having so much fun. I want to be part of this,’” Fraser said.

Fraser isn’t the only member who was a participant first. In fact, many of the workers either grew up spending time in the daycare or youth programs, including Kendra Slawter, who is now a youth outreach worker.

“A lot of my life has been wrapped up and tied up in this centre, so I just felt like it was only right for me to come back and give back to my community,” she said.

“This is like home … I tell everyone I’m leaving my house to come to my second home.

Youth and community coordinator Shana Slawter knew she wanted to get involved when she attended the post-natal program.

“It has been overwhelming, but overwhelming in the sense of pride to see the things that are happening in the community. Programs that are now taking place within our community ran by community members,” she said.

The last 50 years have been full of growth.

“Everybody needs help sometimes, right? And that’s what we want to be able to offer is something for everybody,” said board member Penny Wills.

“Fifty years of doing that, it sounds like a long time, but we are moving forward all the time.”

The next few years will likely be as busy as ever with continued growth on the horizon.

“To now say that the East Preston Day Care has four locations, and I’ll tell you this, we’re not finished. This time next year, we’ll have more locations,” said Fraser.

To mark its 50th anniversary, the centre is holding a gala on Saturday.

