Wednesday storm’s highest winds recorded in Cheticamp, N.S.

The people who live in Chéticamp, N.S., and surrounding communities are no strangers to windy weather.

"Nowhere have I experienced winds like this. They sound different,” said photographer Michel Soucy, who, along with his wife Lucille, has lived in Cheticamp for 11 years.

The area is home to the famous Les Suetes winds. During Wednesday's storm, Soucy took video while the elements were hitting hard and shared it online.

However, he’s seen far worse.

"We probably experienced something that was in the neighbourhood of 190-195 over here,” Soucy said, speaking of a past storm. “And yeah, the house was shaking."

CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says peak wind gusts in the Chéticamp area Wednesday afternoon into the evening reached between 140 and 170 km/hr.

"I didn't see too much damage this morning. I was surprised by that,” said area resident Herman Timmons on Thursday.

Aside from a few touch-ups, it was business as usual around town the day after the storm.

Some shingles are missing from the roof of Chéticamp‘s landmark church, but residents who spoke to CTV Atlantic said may have been caused by a previous storm.

"No, we're used to that, but thank God we don't get them every day,” said resident Anselm Poirier.

When triple-digit wind gusts become commonplace, some residents almost scoff at the 80 to 90 km/hour winds that are a big deal elsewhere.

"Oh yeah, they call that a summer breeze around here,” Soucy said with a laugh.

The people who live in the area have learned to take Les Suetes in stride, and to some they're considered to be part of the area's identity.

"We'll chat with visitors during summertime, and we'll always encourage them, 'You really gotta come back in January or February, that's when it gets interesting,” Soucy said with another chuckle.

With another storm expected to hit on Saturday, people in what some refer to as ‘Les Suetes Country’ will be watching the wind levels once again.

