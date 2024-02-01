ATLANTIC
More

    • Weymouth, N.S., man charged with multiple arson offences

    (File image) (File image)
    Share

    A 30-year-old man is facing several arson charges after he allegedly tried to start fires in St. Joseph, N.S., last month.

    According to a news release from the Meteghan RCMP, officers responded to four reports of attempted arson at a Patrice Road residence between Jan. 19 and 28. Police learned someone broke into a camp and tried to start a fire.

    Officers responded to a disturbance on Patrice Road around 9:40 p.m. on Jan. 28. According to the release, a man tried to burn down a structure, but was caught in the act by witnesses. Police say he fled in a Ford Ranger, crashing the vehicle before getting away on foot.

    Police responded to a repot of a suspicious man asking for a ride in the Second Division Road area on Jan. 29. Officers approached the man, learned he matched the description of the suspect, and arrested him.

    Craig Mitchell Burns, from Weymouth, was charged with:

    • four counts of arson, damage to property
    • two counts of mischief
    • dangerous operation of a conveyance
    • two counts of failing to comply with a release order
    • possession of a substance
    • operating an unregistered vehicle
    • failing to display number plates for the current registration year
    • driving motor vehicle without motor vehicle liability policy
    • operating a motor vehicle with a valid driver’s licence

    Burns, who was remanded into custody, will appear in court on Feb. 20.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some see a happier mode of exercise

    Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.

    Mother, 2 girls in a hospital after 'corrosive substance' attack in London

    A woman and her two young daughters were in a hospital on Thursday being treated for injuries after a man threw a corrosive substance at them in south London. Officers received reports that a man pushed a 3-year-old girl to the ground and threw an alkaline substance at her, her 8-year-old sister and their 31-year-old mother.

    UNRWA says it may be forced to shut down by the end of February

    The aid group that has been working to help the 2.3 million Palestinians facing what the United Nations has deemed a humanitarian crisis in Gaza may ‘be forced’ to shut down operations by the end of February due to numerous countries pulling their support.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News