Weymouth, N.S., man charged with multiple arson offences

A 30-year-old man is facing several arson charges after he allegedly tried to start fires in St. Joseph, N.S., last month.

According to a news release from the Meteghan RCMP, officers responded to four reports of attempted arson at a Patrice Road residence between Jan. 19 and 28. Police learned someone broke into a camp and tried to start a fire.

Officers responded to a disturbance on Patrice Road around 9:40 p.m. on Jan. 28. According to the release, a man tried to burn down a structure, but was caught in the act by witnesses. Police say he fled in a Ford Ranger, crashing the vehicle before getting away on foot.

Police responded to a repot of a suspicious man asking for a ride in the Second Division Road area on Jan. 29. Officers approached the man, learned he matched the description of the suspect, and arrested him.

Craig Mitchell Burns, from Weymouth, was charged with:

four counts of arson, damage to property

two counts of mischief

dangerous operation of a conveyance

two counts of failing to comply with a release order

possession of a substance

operating an unregistered vehicle

failing to display number plates for the current registration year

driving motor vehicle without motor vehicle liability policy

operating a motor vehicle with a valid driver’s licence

Burns, who was remanded into custody, will appear in court on Feb. 20.