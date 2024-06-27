What’s happening and what’s closed Canada Day weekend in the Maritimes
Celebrate the country’s 157th birthday in style at any number of events, gatherings, and parties across Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island this weekend.
NOVA SCOTIA
Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation stores across the province will be closed on Canada Day. Most Atlantic Superstore and Sobeys locations will also be closed, but check your local store's hours.
Halifax
The Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo runs from Friday to Monday with numerous performances over the weekend and a Canada Day parade that starts at the Scotiabank Centre on Carmichael Street at 10 a.m.
Harbourside Ribfest returns for its ninth year from Friday to Monday at Alderney Landing in Dartmouth.
The free Desi Summer Music Fest will be held at the Ferry Terminal Park in Dartmouth from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.
The fifth annual Supernova Market features vendors from across Atlantic Canada and it will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Foundation Wharf on the Halifax waterfront on Saturday.
Citadel Hill will offer free admission from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Canada Day. Cake will be served at 12:15 p.m. inside the fort.
There will be no solid waste collection in Halifax on Canada Day. Curbside collection scheduled for Monday will be on Saturday.
Halifax Transit will operate on holiday hours on Canada Day and the Alderney Ferry service will be free. The Woodside Ferry will be closed.
On-street parking will be free on Canada Day.
Cape Breton
The band Signal Hill will perform at the Old Triangle Alehouse in Sydney at 9 p.m. on Friday.
The splash pad on Lower Mitchell Avenue in Dominion will have its grand opening at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Full transit service will be available on Canada Day with the exception of Route 2 in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
Prince Edward Island Liquor Control Commission stores across the province will be open with regular hours on Canada Day. Most Atlantic Superstore and Sobeys locations will be closed, but check your local store's hours.
The Seaside Seafood Celebration will offer live music and local flavours from Friday to Sunday in Summerside.
Enjoy the Irish Moss Festival in Tignish from Friday to Monday.
Famed Maritime musician Joel Plaskett will perform at the historic St. Mary’s Church in Kensington at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Joel Plaskett performs at the 2018 East Coast Music Awards gala in Halifax on Thursday, May 3, 2018. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)
Check some vintage cars at the 44th annual Show ‘n Shine at the Old Brudenell Park from Friday to Sunday.
Peake’s Quay Festival of Lights is making a comeback in Charlottetown, offering music and food from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The T3 Transit system in P.E.I. will operate on normal weekday hours on Canada Day.
NEW BRUNSWICK
All NB Liquor stores will be closed on Canada Day. Most Atlantic Superstore and Sobeys locations will also be closed, but check your local store's hours.
Moncton
Riverfront Park will have music, food and family-friendly activities from noon to 10 p.m. on Canada, capped off with a fireworks display.
East Coast Brass and the NBYO Brass Quintet will put on a live outdoor show in Bore Park at 7 p.m. on Friday.
The Codiac Transpo transit system will have a modified schedule for many routes on Canada Day.
According to the City of Moncton’s website, only Christmas and New Year’s Day impact waste collection.
Saint John
Place Fort La Tour will feature live bread-making, sea shanties, and free admission from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Canada Day.
Area 506 is hosting the third annual Canada Day Waterfront Festival from noon to 10 p.m. The evening will end with a fireworks display.
A seating area located just in front of the Waterfront Container Village main stage in Saint John, N.B. (Avery MacRae/CTV Atlantic)
The City Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Canada Day.
Saint John Transit will not be in service on Canada Day.
Garbage and compost collection will follow the regular schedule.
Fredericton
Officer’s Square and Carleton Street will have live entertainment, family activities and bouncy castles from noon to 5 p.m. on Canada Day.
Oromocto’s Pioneer Days celebrations on Onondaga Street will run from Thursday to Monday.
Indoor and outdoor pools, and the Wilmot splash pad, will stay open on Canada Day.
There will be no transit service in Fredericton on Canada Day.
Regular garbage and recycling collection will happen on Canada Day.
The Westmorland Street Bridge will be closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic from 7:30 p.m. to midnight on Canada due to a fireworks display at 10:40 p.m.
