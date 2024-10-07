What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

Did you miss Monday morning’s show? Here are four things to watch from CTV Morning Live Atlantic on Oct. 7, 2024.

Nova Scotia farmers want the public to know farmers are people, too. “Meet your famer” is a video campaign designed to form a connection between consumers and farmers, encouraging people to make a conscious choice of supporting local.

Our partner, Amber Mac, celebrates Small Business Month by giving tips on growing your business and saving time and money. She shows us the ways artificial intelligence and the latest gadgets can work in your favour.

The ladies of CTV Morning Live are launching the CML Book Club! We want to share it with you, so please send us suggestions or books to avoid.

Celebrating 25 years, Alderney Landing brings back the Bluenose Ghost Haunted House as a fundraiser. Enjoy the thrills until Oct. 31.