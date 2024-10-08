What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

Did you miss Tuesday morning’s show? Here are three things to watch from CTV Morning Live Atlantic on Oct. 8, 2024.

Nova Scotia EHS introduces us to Emergency Preparedness Special Operations (EPSO) personnel specialized to assist in the most difficult emergencies. It is one of the only provincial teams across Canada trained in this manner.

Deydidthat Nails is a salon looking bring inclusivity to the cosmetic business in the Halifax Regional Municipality. According to Tia Upshaw, only two-to-three per cent of brick-and-mortar businesses are owned by Black women in Atlantic Canada.

According to veterinarian Ryann Dancy, ticks and fleas pester pets even in the colder months; February is the only month seeing a downward trend. Some tick vaccines like Advantix are great for dogs, but harmful to cats, so she recommends separating pets for at least 24 hours after a dog receives this specific vaccine.