ATLANTIC
More

    • What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

    Share

    Did you miss Tuesday morning’s show? Here are three things to watch from CTV Morning Live Atlantic on Oct. 8, 2024.

    Life Saving Measures

    Nova Scotia EHS introduces us to Emergency Preparedness Special Operations (EPSO) personnel specialized to assist in the most difficult emergencies. It is one of the only provincial teams across Canada trained in this manner.

    Nailed It

    Deydidthat Nails is a salon looking bring inclusivity to the cosmetic business in the Halifax Regional Municipality. According to Tia Upshaw, only two-to-three per cent of brick-and-mortar businesses are owned by Black women in Atlantic Canada.

    Tick Talk

    According to veterinarian Ryann Dancy, ticks and fleas pester pets even in the colder months; February is the only month seeing a downward trend. Some tick vaccines like Advantix are great for dogs, but harmful to cats, so she recommends separating pets for at least 24 hours after a dog receives this specific vaccine.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News