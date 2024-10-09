ATLANTIC
More

    • What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

    Share

    Did you miss Wednesday morning’s show? Here are four things to watch from CTV Morning Live Atlantic on Oct. 9, 2024.

    Crisis in Lebanon

    It’s day 16 of the conflict in Lebanon and there are 1.4 million displaced people, according to World Vision. Rami Shamma, who works for Word Vision, says some people have been displaced twice at this point of the conflict.

    Gardening for winter

    Wait until nighttime temperatures to plant tulip bulbs, ideally four degrees or colder; same goes for garlic. Celebrity gardener Carson Arthur advises to plant them with bone meal on top of the soil, which keeps critters away and helps fertilize your plants.

    Hurricane Milton looms

    Sandbags are unavailable in Clearwater as Florida prepares for Hurricane Milton to make impact around the Tampa Bay area early Thursday morning. According to former CTV employee Eric Bungay, the station he works for in Tampa Bay was evacuated after the noon show Tuesday, and he begs those in an evacuation zone to heed the warning.

    A most extraordinary ride

    Marc Garneau remembers the moment Neil Armstrong landed on the moon. In 1984 he made his way into spacing, describing the experience as lifechanging, which can now be read in his memoir. He told CTV Morning Live, “It’s important in life, because you only have one, to take risks if you can.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What women should know about their breasts, according to a doctor

    One in eight women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetimes, according to the American Cancer Society. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for women in the United States, with 42,000 women dying every year from this cancer.

    A rare comet brightens the night skies in October

    The space rock is slinging toward Earth from the outer reaches of the solar system and will make its closest pass on Saturday. It should be visible through the end of October, clear skies permitting.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    • 5 memorable moments from the B.C. leaders' debate

      Some sparks flew during Tuesday night’s televised leaders’ debate between David Eby, John Rustad and Sonia Furstenau, as the trio had impassioned conversations about the issues that are on many British Columbians’ minds ahead of election night, including housing, health care, the cost of living and public safety.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News