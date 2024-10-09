What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

Did you miss Wednesday morning’s show? Here are four things to watch from CTV Morning Live Atlantic on Oct. 9, 2024.

It’s day 16 of the conflict in Lebanon and there are 1.4 million displaced people, according to World Vision. Rami Shamma, who works for Word Vision, says some people have been displaced twice at this point of the conflict.

Wait until nighttime temperatures to plant tulip bulbs, ideally four degrees or colder; same goes for garlic. Celebrity gardener Carson Arthur advises to plant them with bone meal on top of the soil, which keeps critters away and helps fertilize your plants.

Sandbags are unavailable in Clearwater as Florida prepares for Hurricane Milton to make impact around the Tampa Bay area early Thursday morning. According to former CTV employee Eric Bungay, the station he works for in Tampa Bay was evacuated after the noon show Tuesday, and he begs those in an evacuation zone to heed the warning.

Marc Garneau remembers the moment Neil Armstrong landed on the moon. In 1984 he made his way into spacing, describing the experience as lifechanging, which can now be read in his memoir. He told CTV Morning Live, “It’s important in life, because you only have one, to take risks if you can.”