What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

Four things to watch from CTV Morning Live Tuesday.

As children get ready for Halloween, a few safety tips are always good to remember, like making sure toys and costumes won’t harm your children. Our partners at Child Safety Link remind parents to check their children’s candy when they come home.

Have you ever wanted to rappel down the side of a 12-storey building? CTV Morning Live’s Crysal Garrett and Amanda Debison give us a sneak peak to the adventure reaching new heights in downtown Halifax.

The Nova Scotia Loyal Holiday Expo may have a new name but it is a familiar favourite starting Friday and running through the weekend. Local vendors with all the wonderful products our region has to offer will be on display so you can start holiday shopping early.

A local clothing atelier made a splash at the Halifax Fashion Week, bringing a smile to its patrons in the Middle Sackville area. Hoping to make her clients feel confident heading out the door, Sudha Arjun is this week’s Tia Tuesday’s local entrepreneur.