ATLANTIC
More

    • What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

    Share

    Four things to watch from CTV Morning Live Tuesday.

    Trick or Treat?

    As children get ready for Halloween, a few safety tips are always good to remember, like making sure toys and costumes won’t harm your children. Our partners at Child Safety Link remind parents to check their children’s candy when they come home.

    Over the edge

    Have you ever wanted to rappel down the side of a 12-storey building? CTV Morning Live’s Crysal Garrett and Amanda Debison give us a sneak peak to the adventure reaching new heights in downtown Halifax.

    Local holiday gift guide

    The Nova Scotia Loyal Holiday Expo may have a new name but it is a familiar favourite starting Friday and running through the weekend. Local vendors with all the wonderful products our region has to offer will be on display so you can start holiday shopping early.

    Lighthearted, happy feelings

    A local clothing atelier made a splash at the Halifax Fashion Week, bringing a smile to its patrons in the Middle Sackville area. Hoping to make her clients feel confident heading out the door, Sudha Arjun is this week’s Tia Tuesday’s local entrepreneur.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News