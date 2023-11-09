Woman, 50, dies following two-vehicle crash: N.B. RCMP

A 50-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash between Bathurst and Allardville in New Brunswick.

According to the RCMP, officers responded to reports of a collision between a car and a transport truck on Route 8 around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say the driver of the car died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries.

Police say the crash is believed to have occurred when the driver of the car crossed the centre line of the road and crashed into the truck.

The investigation is ongoing.

