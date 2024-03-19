ATLANTIC
More

    • Woman allegedly shot in Saint John, N.B.

    Share

    A woman is in hospital after an alleged shooting in uptown Saint John, N.B., early Tuesday morning.

    According to a news release from the Saint John Police Force, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 100-block of Carmarthen Street around 2:36 a.m. They found a 33-year-old woman who had allegedly been shot.

    The woman was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

    Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 506-648-3333, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News