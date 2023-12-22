Woman allegedly struck vehicle while fleeing Halifax police

A woman is facing several charges after she allegedly fled Halifax police and tried to hit officers with her vehicle early Friday morning.

According to a news release from the Halifax Regional Police, officers tried to stop a vehicle near Brunswick and Prince streets as part of an impaired driving investigation around 3:50 a.m. The driver allegedly did not stop and police called off the pursuit out of concern for public safety.

The release says the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a parked car on Tower Road. Police seized a knife and arrested the driver, who was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Haley Nicole Quinn, 24, was scheduled to appear in court Friday to face charges of:

impaired operation of a conveyance

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

dangerous operation of a conveyance

flight from police

assaulting a peace officer with a weapon

resisting arrest

The release says Quinn was also arrested on two outstanding warrants from other police agencies for charges of break and enter, theft under $5,000, and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

